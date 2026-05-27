Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal: YouTuber Kim Se Ui Arrested for Spreading Fabricated Claims; K-Drama Star’s Agency Says ‘Truth Has Been Proven’

South Korean authorities have arrested prominent YouTuber Kim Se-ui, head of the channel Hover Lab (also known as the Garo Sero Research Institute), on charges of defaming actor Kim Soo Hyun. The Seoul Central District Court granted the arrest warrant following allegations that Kim Se Ui spread false information and utilised AI-manipulated evidence regarding the actor's past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Following the arrest, Kim Soo-hyun's management agency released a comprehensive statement declaring that the actor’s innocence has been legally vindicated after a year-long investigation. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Allegations Dismissed After Seoul Police Uncover AI-Generated Evidence -Report.

YouTuber Kim Se Ui Arrested

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Se-ui on May 26, citing significant concerns that the suspect might destroy evidence or attempt to flee. Kim Se-ui faces multiple charges under the Information and Communications Network Act, including defamation through the spread of false information, illegal dissemination of recorded content, attempted coercion, and threats.

Law enforcement officials stated that the YouTuber intentionally circulated groundless claims for the purpose of slander. The controversy centres on allegations propagated by Hover Lab suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun had dated Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor, and that his financial pressures contributed to her death in February 2025.

Investigations by the Gangnam Police Station concluded that these allegations were entirely unfounded and that Kim Se-ui was aware the claims were false when he published them. Furthermore, the prosecution established that digital evidence presented by Hover Lab during a press conference last year was fraudulent.

Authorities confirmed that KakaoTalk text messages were deliberately fabricated, and audio recordings purposed to be Kim Sae-ron's voice were actually generated using artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake technology to defame the actor.

Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Releases Statement

On May 27, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, released an official statement addressing the various allegations, fabricated evidence, and the status of their subsequent lawsuits and complaints. "The deceased’s KakaoTalk conversations made public were revealed to be forged and altered conversations with unrelated third parties, and the deceased’s voice was confirmed to be manipulated material generated using AI technology," the agency stated, according to Koreaboo.

Gold Medalist expressed gratitude to the justice system, noting, "Finally, through legal procedures and a thorough investigation, the truth has been proven. We deeply appreciate the investigative authorities' efforts in uncovering the truth based on objective evidence." The agency also reflected on the severe emotional and professional toll the scandal took on the 38-year-old actor over the past 14 months.

"At the press conference a year ago, Kim Soo-hyun promised, ‘I will not ask you to believe me, but I will prove it.’ The past year for Kim Soo-hyun was solely spent fulfilling that promise," Gold Medalist added, thanking fans and supporters who trusted the actor throughout the legal proceedings.

More About Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's Underage Dating Controversy

The legal battle stems from a wave of online rumours that surfaced following the death of Kim Sae-ron in early 2025. Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference in March 2025, where he acknowledged that the two had previously dated but strictly denied the highly damaging allegations that she was underage during their relationship. Kim Soo-hyun Plans 2026 Comeback With ‘Knock Off’ Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating Row; Makers Eye Release Date.

Following the broadcast of the fabricated AI audio and text logs by Hover Lab, Kim Soo Hyun filed formal criminal complaints against Kim Se Ui and select members of the deceased's family who participated in spreading the false claims. With the court recognising the severity of the defamation and tech-driven manipulation, the arrest marks a definitive turn in clearing the actor's name.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Koreaboo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).