Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Allegations Dismissed After Seoul Police Uncover AI-Generated Evidence -Report

South Korean authorities have concluded that claims alleging a past romantic relationship between top actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron during her minority years are entirely fabricated. According to a detention warrant filed by the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, investigators discovered that the text logs and audio recordings presented as evidence to back the allegations were heavily manipulated using artificial intelligence and digital editing tools. Kim Soo-hyun Plans 2026 Comeback With ‘Knock Off’ Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating Row; Makers Eye Release Date.

Police Find No Evidence of Underage Relationship Between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron

Following a rigorous investigation into the rumours, the Seoul Gangnam Police explicitly stated that there is no factual basis to support claims of an underage relationship between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae-ron, according to Allkpop. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed a detention warrant on May 20 against Kim Se Eui, the head of the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, on charges under the Sexual Violence Punishment Act, including illegal filming and distribution.

Investigators stated that Kim Se-eui distributed the rumours to defame the actor despite knowing they were false, targeting financial gain from YouTube ad revenue. Authorities also booked a lawyer representing Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family as a suspected co-conspirator. Police described the operation as highly organised, noting that the suspects did not merely pass along third-party tips but deliberately altered raw materials to manufacture fake evidence.

AI Audio and Edited Chat Messages Exposed

The investigation revealed that the evidence showcased to the public had been digitally forged. Police concluded that KakaoTalk text messages presented as proof of the relationship were edited screenshots where the chat partner's name was manually altered to "Kim Soo Hyun."

Furthermore, an audio recording introduced as key evidence during a press conference was determined by forensic experts to be generated entirely by artificial intelligence. Police also dismissed secondary claims regarding the coercion and intimidation of an alleged whistleblower, labelling them completely false.

Massive Financial and Career Damages

The distribution of the false allegations has had severe repercussions on Kim Soo Hyun's career and personal life. According to police reports, the controversy triggered the termination of multiple endorsement contracts, as various corporate brands invoked "social controversy clauses" in their agreements. Total civil damage claims brought against the actor by advertisers currently sit at approximately KRW 17.4 billion (around USD 12.5 million).

Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative, attorney Koh Sang-rok, clarified on social media that the actor’s legal team did not initially file a complaint against the bereaved family’s lawyer. He noted that investigators independently upgraded the lawyer to suspect status due to evidence of coordinated fabrication, describing the police's independent action as an unusual but decisive step.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

In the warrant request, authorities cited risks of flight, destruction of evidence, and active collusion among the suspects as primary reasons for detention. They also pointed out that the mobile phone used by Kim Sae-ron prior to her passing has not yet been submitted to investigators. Kim Sae Ron First Death Anniversary: K-Drama Star’s Best Friend Lee Young Yoo Shares Emotional Tribute on Social Media.

Kim Se Eui has denied the allegations, conducting a livestream where he claimed the detention request was a targeted attempt to interfere with his upcoming investigative reporting abroad. A formal detention hearing for the accused is scheduled to take place at the Seoul Central District Court on May 26.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Allkpop), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).