Is Kim Soo Hyun Making Acting Comeback Soon? K-Drama Star’s Attorney Breaks Silence Amid Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is preparing to return to the entertainment industry following months of intense public scrutiny over false dating allegations. The actor's legal representative, Ko Sang Rok, confirmed that while plans are being discussed, the team is moving forward with extreme care to ensure a smooth transition back to public life. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal: YouTuber Kim Se Ui Arrested for Spreading Fabricated Claims; K-Drama Star’s Agency Says ‘Truth Has Been Proven’.

Kim Soo Hyun's Legal Team Outlines Comeback Strategy

The announcement marks a significant turning point for the actor, whose career was abruptly halted by online rumours. His legal team emphasised that while discussions are underway, they are prioritising a measured approach over a rushed return.

“Although we are being cautious, the agency is carefully considering the specific details,” legal representative Ko Sang Rok stated regarding Kim's return to the industry, as mentioned in Koreaboo.

Ko added that the management team is fully committed to guiding the actor through his professional recovery. “Regardless, we will do our best to support him until the end so that he can stand in front of the public again through his work.”

Psychological Impact and Reputation Recovery

Beyond the professional logistics, Kim’s legal representative highlighted the heavy personal toll the scandal has taken on the actor over the past few months.

According to Ko, Kim suffered immense trauma due to the targeted nature of the online allegations. The legal team noted that the actor experienced severe damage from cybercrimes, which nearly destroyed his honour and public image.

“Kim Soo Hyun suffered severe damage from cyber crimes and is working to restore his reputation, as his honour and image were almost completely destroyed,” Ko explained. “The actor’s return to daily life is our top priority.”

The backlash began when a YouTuber, Kim Se-ui, broadcast claims alleging that Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved with actress Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor. The broadcasts reportedly utilised artificial intelligence-manipulated voice recordings to substantiate the false claims.

The situation shifted earlier this week when Kim Soo Hyun was officially cleared of all wrongdoing. Authorities arrested the YouTuber involved, accusing him of fabricating the information and spreading malicious falsehoods. ’Disgusting ‘: G-Dragon Under Fire for Liking, Then Unliking Post Featuring Kim Soo Hyun’s Statement Denying Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Claims.

While Kim's team views the legal outcome as a victory for the truth, his upcoming television projects remain affected. Disney+ recently confirmed that Knock Off, a highly anticipated drama starring Kim that was delayed during the height of the scandal, remains temporarily postponed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Koreaboo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).