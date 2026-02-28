Disney+ has officially moved to reschedule the release of its high-budget original series Knock-Off, starring K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun, with a new broadcast window aimed at the first half of 2026. The production, which carries an estimated budget of KRW 60 billion (USD 45 million), is beginning to move forward after a year of uncertainty and intense public scrutiny surrounding the lead actor’s personal life. Kim Sae Ron First Death Anniversary: K-Drama Star’s Best Friend Lee Young Yoo Shares Emotional Tribute on Social Media.

Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock Off’ Release Date

According to a report by Hallyu Forums, Knock Off is expected to premiere in the firsthalf of 2026. The series had previously been shelved indefinitely following a series of controversies that began in early 2025. Industry analysts suggest that the decision to resume the project stems from a combination of Kim’s enduring global popularity and the significant financial risks associated with cancelling a production of this scale.

The delay of Knock-Off was largely attributed to a scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Allegations surfaced in March 2025 claiming the two had been in a long-term relationship that began when the actress was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun addressed the claims during a press conference on March 31, 2025, where he denied the allegations of underage dating. He acknowledged a past relationship with the actress that began in 2019 and lasted approximately one year, explaining that he had not confirmed it sooner to protect the cast and crew of his then-airing drama, Queen of Tears.

The controversy escalated into a legal battle, with Kim and his agency, Goldmedalist, filing defamation lawsuits against several parties, including members of the late actress’s family and specific YouTube outlets. As of February 2026, police officials in Seoul have indicated that the investigation into these claims has reached its final stages, though a definitive verdict has yet to be publicised.

‘Knock-Off’ Plot

Directed by Park Hyun Suk (Stranger 2) and written by Han Jung Hoon (Song of the Bandits), Knock-Off is a black comedy and crime drama set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The story follows Kim Seong Jun (played by Kim Soo Hyun), an ordinary office worker who loses his job during the economic downturn. Driven by a desire for success, he enters the shadowy world of counterfeiting and eventually rises to become the "king" of the global counterfeit market.

The series also stars Jo Bo Ah as Song Hye Jung, Kim’s ex-girlfriend and a special judicial police officer tasked with dismantling the very counterfeit operations he leads. The 18-episode series is expected to be released in two parts.

The decision by Disney+ to re-evaluate its 2026 content lineup to include Knock-Off reflects a strategic shift. After nearly a year of silence, internal discussions reportedly place the series back in a primary release slot. Kim Soo Hyun Did NOT Date Kim Sae Ron ‘Even for Single Day Before She Became Adult’, Claims ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Agency, Calls the Case ’Nationwide Fraud’.

An investor briefing scheduled for early March 2026 is expected to provide further details on the remaining filming schedule and the specific streaming strategy for the series. While some brand partnerships and sponsorships remain cautious, the actor's massive fanbase continues to show strong support, which has been a deciding factor for the platform’s stakeholders.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).