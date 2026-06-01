‘Perfect Crown’ OTT Release in India: Here’s When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s Hit K-Drama

The highly anticipated South Korean romantic comedy series Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok, has officially become available for viewers in India. Following weeks of growing demand from local fans, the hit K-drama was quietly added to the JioHotstar streaming platform on June 1, 2026. The release follows the show's recent high-rated finale in South Korea, though the title arrives in India amid an ongoing domestic controversy regarding historical inaccuracies in its final episodes. ‘Perfect Crown’ Controversy Explained: Why Did IU and Byeon Woo Seok Apologise Amid Historical Distortion Backlash?.

‘Perfect Crown’ India Release Date and Platform

Indian subscribers discovered Perfect Crown on June 1 when it appeared in the "newly added" section of JioHotstar. The release occurred silently, with the streaming platform opting not to publish social media announcements or feature the drama on its main homepage.

All 12 episodes of the series, each running approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, are currently accessible on the platform. The quiet rollout follows a pattern occasionally seen with international acquisitions transitioning to local regional catalogues post-broadcast.

Fictional Royalty Meets Corporate Power

Set in an alternate, 21st-century version of South Korea operating under a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown explores a complex relationship across rigid social divides. The narrative centres on Seong Hui-ju (played by IU), a highly successful chaebol heiress and corporate CEO who faces persistent social exclusion within elite circles because she lacks royal or noble lineage.

Seeking to cement her standing, Hui-ju proposes a contract marriage of convenience to Grand Prince I-an (played by Byeon Woo-seok). As the king's second son, I-an carries the heavy expectations of the royal family but has spent his life kept away from the political spotlight. The dynamic between the business-minded heiress and the isolated prince forms the core emotional narrative of the series.

‘Perfect Crown’ Ratings Success and Historical Controversy

During its original television broadcast from April 10 to May 16, 2026, Perfect Crown became a major commercial success in South Korea. The series concluded its run by securing a peak nationwide rating of 13.8 per cent, ranking as the most-watched program in its Saturday evening time slot.

Despite strong viewership, the finale drew sharp public criticism over specific historical and ceremonial details depicted during a pivotal coronation scene. Viewers noted that Grand Prince I-an was shown wearing the Guryumyeongwan, a ceremonial crown historically worn by Korean rulers who recognised the supremacy of the Chinese emperor. Critics argued that for a fictional, fully sovereign independent empire, the character should have worn the Sipyiryumyeongwan, a crown reserved for independent emperors. ‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 11 Release Date: When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s K-Drama.

Public debate further intensified because officials in the scene chanted "Cheon-se", a phrase historically directed toward Joseon-era kings, instead of "Man-se," which was reserved for sovereign emperors. The combination of these ceremonial elements sparked widespread online backlash from domestic audiences who interpreted the artistic choices as a misrepresentation of historical sovereignty, though interest from international streaming audiences remains high.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).