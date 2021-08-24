Let’s be honest, most people love to be clicked by paparazzi. Surrounded by media persons, attending glam parties and being featured in topic magazines covers is a dream at some point of time, we all have dreamt of. One such field which provides this opportunity is Modeling. But as they say, ‘Not everyone can do everything,’ Modeling too is not everyone's cup of tea. It requires more than a beautiful face.

Great personality, being comfortable around the lens and a deep understanding of the logistics of the Industry is very important to make a place in this constantly evolving industry. Preeti Kumar is one such woman who has made a name for herself in this fashion industry through her sheer hard work, dedication, and her abilities.

Hailing from Lucknow, Preeti is someone who has created a sensation in the field of modeling. She started her career in the industry as a fashion model in the year 1990. She has a lot of achievements in her kitty to boast of as she has been the winner of several pageant titles during the 90s. She has been the winner of Mrs. Computec 1990, Mrs. Uttar Pradesh 1991, and Mrs. Taj 1991. Since her start, she has been soaring to new heights in her career with each passing day.

Along with being a model, she is also a fitness freak and maintains a strict daily routine which includes early morning meditation followed by a few hours in the gym. She also follows a diet plan which helps her in keeping a fit body. Apart from Modeling, Preeti is also very much interested in acting and dancing.

Talking about her career, Preeti says “I am happy to have been a part of the fashion fraternity. The journey has been an incredible one and after taking a short break from my work, I am happy to grab a few projects.”

“I will be judging Mr & Mrs Uttar Pradesh’s Top Model 2021-22 alongside Shiv Shakti Sachdev, Rohit Khandelwal, Purujit Singh, and Himanshu Dulani,” said Preeti sharing about future projects.

This exemplary model was recently awarded as Mrs. Awadh in the year 2019 for her exceptional modeling. She was also crowned as the ‘Fashion Icon of Uttar Pradesh 2021’ by none other than the Roadies fame, Rannvijay Singha. Her biggest achievement came after she was honored with the prestigious title of ‘Mrs Model of the Year Season 3’ by Himanshi Khurana, one of the leading Punjabi actresses. The show was a very successful event and was organized by Purujit Singh who is India’s youngest and leading event organizer.

Preeti has been getting a lot of offers including ‘Big projects’ contract. Currently, she is working as an official celebrity jury in ‘Big projects’. She is also making her city proud by representing Lucknow as she is the Celebrity Judge of Fashion Pageants all over India. To her credit, she has also judged a famous show which was organized by Sharad Chaudhary in her hometown along with some of the renowned faces from the industry like Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Rahul Gupta, Rohit Khandelwal, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others.

With so many achievements and an incredible journey, there is no doubt that Preeti Kumar has established herself in this competitive industry and is an inspiration for thousands of upcoming inspiring models.