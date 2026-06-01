‘Mothers Expected to Do Everything’: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Challenges Faced by Working Women, Calls for Child-Friendly Workplaces (Watch Video)

Mumbai, June 1: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen in the upcoming drama "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," opened up about the various challenges faced by working mothers, expected to balance both family and career. In a promotional interaction with co-stars Smita Tambe and Girija Oak published on the official handle of makers Pen Studios, the 'Queen' actress shared an incident from the shoot. Kangana remembered how Smita's daughters would often visit the set of "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata".

This made Kangana realize that our workplaces are still not designed keeping working mothers in mind. Pointing out that there were no rooms for children, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress said, "Smita ji's daughters used to come to the set, and Akshat's child was also there. They used to play there, so this question always came to my mind. We talk so much about having prayer rooms and other facilities at workplaces, but why are there no rooms for children?" 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Decodes Meaning Behind the Title of Her New Film (Watch Video).

Kangana further pointed out that simply encouraging women to join and remain in the workforce is not enough; we also have to provide facilities so that mothers can bring their children to work without hesitation. She added that while women are increasingly taking up demanding careers, the lack of support at the workplace often forces them to make the unfair choice between their families and professional ambitions.

"The government has a dream, and they want women to participate. When women participate on this scale, this will be a huge challenge. They will have only one choice — family or career. If you want women to go into this very aggressively, they need a lot of support," explained Kangana. Talking about "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", besides Kangana, the film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in crucial roles, along with others. ‘What Is the Big Deal?’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to ‘Secret Marriage’ Rumours After Actress’ Mangalsutra Video Goes Viral.

Backed by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" is set for a theatrical release on June 12.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).