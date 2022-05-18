Singer Armaan Malik's new music video 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' which also features 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actress Shalini Pandey, was released on Wednesday. As the song is released under his own music label - Always Music Global - Armaan said, "I'm overjoyed that the first song 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' from my music label Always Music Global is out now. It's a playful, flirtatious dance track that showcases me in an avatar that's very different from my previous outings. Nakhrey Nakhrey Song Out! Armaan Malik And Shalini Pandey Flaunt Their Cool Dance Moves In This Music Video – WATCH.

"I've always wanted to dance in a video and I've done that with this song. I'm super pumped for this release, it means a lot to me and I just can't wait to see the initial reactions of everyone to the song and video." Shalini said, "It has been an amazing experience shooting this music video. It is a first for me and I am thrilled to be collaborating with Armaan. Nakhrey Nakhrey Song: Armaan Malik Announces New Single Featuring Shalini Pandey; Full Track To Be Out on May 18! (View Pic).

Check Out The Song Below:

It's a fun, dance number that the audience will hopefully love." The song is written by Shayra Apoorva, composed by Abhijeet Srivastava and sung by Armaan, available on all music streaming platforms.

