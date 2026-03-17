A formal legal complaint has been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, calling for an immediate ban on the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke". The track, which features actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is part of the upcoming pan-India film KD: The Devil. The petition urges authorities to remove the song from all digital and public platforms, citing violations of public decency and safety standards for minors. Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: Actress Faces Backlash for 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Vulgarity With Sanjay Dutt (Watch Video).

Complaint Requests CBFC To Ban ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song

Advocate Vineet Jindal filed the complaint following the viral circulation of the song on social media and video-sharing platforms. The legal plea asserts that the song’s presentation is unsuitable for public consumption and may attract penal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

In addition to the request sent to the CBFC, a separate criminal complaint has reportedly been lodged with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. The petitioner argues that the wide accessibility of such content on the internet poses a risk to younger audiences, necessitating government intervention to restrict its broadcast.

‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song Removal from Digital Platforms

In response to the growing controversy, the makers of KD: The Devil have taken steps to limit the song’s availability. As of Tuesday (March 17), the Hindi version of the track has been removed or made private on official YouTube channels.

Reports indicate that the production team is currently working on an alternative version. The original lyricist, Raqeeb Alam, stated that a "clean" version is being recorded to replace the current track. The film's director and producers are expected to release this revised version along with a formal statement to address the public outcry.

Industry and Public Reaction

The song has drawn sharp criticism from prominent figures within the Indian music industry. Playback singer Armaan Malik described the track as a "new low" for commercial songwriting, while filmmaker Onir questioned the Censor Board's oversight, pointing out an apparent inconsistency in how content is regulated across different platforms.

On social media, the track sparked a debate regarding the standards of mainstream entertainment. While some users praised the high-energy performance, a significant section of the audience called for stricter regulations on content that relies on suggestive themes for viral reach. Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: NHRC Issues Notice Over ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Featuring.

More About 'KD: The Devil'

"Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" is a promotional track for KD: The Devil, a period action-drama set in 1970s Bengaluru. Directed by Prem, the film features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Ramesh Aravind. The movie is scheduled for a multi-language theatrical release on April 30, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).