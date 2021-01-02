American singer-songwriter Naturi Naughton got engaged over the Christmas break, but she has not yet revealed the identity of her fiance publicly. According to Page Six, the 36-year-old actor Naughton told the outlet, "He will be revealed at the wedding." Spilling only that he's a "Southern gentleman" who works in the music industry, and that they were introduced by her 'Power' co-star Omari Hardwick. Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez – Here’s All You Need To Know About The Man Who Snagged Our Doll’s Heart

She told Page Six, "I'm not keeping my fiance hidden. I'm protecting him, our union, our relationship. We don't need other people meddling or using their judgment." Naughton also said that she plans on keeping the nuptials under the radar. The songstress told Page Six, "It will be somewhere in a remote location, and you will hear about it later." As per Page Six, they got engaged two days before Christmas after two years of dating, and the mystery groom proposed with a two-and-a-half carat Neil Lane diamond ring. Ariana Grande Announces Engagement To Dalton Gomez, Says ‘Forever n Then Some’ As She Flaunts Her Diamond Ring (View Post)

Naughton told the outlet that he popped the question by setting up a photoshoot under the guise of getting some holiday shots taken. As it turned out, he proposed and had the whole thing photographed. "Being an actress can be intimidating to men but he's not intimidated by who I am and what I do. I've been in a relationship before where I felt like I had to dim my light and I refuse to do that ever again," she told us.

Check Out Naturi Naughton's Announcement Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

"I have a daughter [three-year-old Zuri] from a previous relationship but I'm thankful that I never got married or engaged because it's the right time and I'm ready now. Life is starting to make sense for me." She said that they're eyeing a 2022 wedding so that the pandemic doesn't interfere with planning.