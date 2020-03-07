Punjabi Singer Sippy Gill Booked for Glorifying Violence Through His Song 'GundaGardi'

Punjabi Singer Sippy Gill (Photo Credits: YouTube Grab)

Chandigarh, March 7: Punjab Police on Saturday booked Punjabi singer and actor Sippy Gill for promoting violence through his latest song "GundaGardi". The case was registered at Mehna police station in Moga district.

He was booked on a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based lecturer Pandit Rao Dharennavar. Last month, the police booked singers Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirat Aulakh for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through a song titled "panj golian".

Watch Song Video:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has already asserted that the government would not allow any movie seeking to promote violence or gangsters. Last month, he had ordered a ban on the movie "Shooter", based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that no song glorifies liquor, drugs and violence, even during live shows.