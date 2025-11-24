Sanjay Dutt is one of Bollywood's most loved actors and is often called Baba by those who admire him. The actor is known for sharing his thoughts without any filter. However, his candidness sometimes invites trouble. In a video doing rounds across social media platforms from a recent wedding in Punjab, Sanjay Dutt is seen playfully abusing the groom at a wedding where Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa was performing. International Men’s Day 2025: Priya Dutt Marks Men’s Day With Heartfelt Tribute to Father Sunil Dutt and Brother Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt Playfully Abuses Groom at Punjab Wedding

In a video that has been shared widely across Instagram, singer Kulwinder Billa can be seen holding his phone close to the mic as he calls Sanjay Dutt. The groom is caught by surprise to hear the actor’s voice as his words echo across the venue. Standing in disbelief, the groom carefully listens to the conversation between Kulwinder and Dutt.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt playfully complains about not being invited to the wedding. He says, “Bohot bohot mubaraka. Maine bulaya nahi paaji. Tuhadi b*nd maranga main.” His hilarious, unfiltered scolding not only leaves the singer and groom laughing but also has the other attendees in splits.

Sanjay Dutt’s Playful Banter With a Groom at Kulwinder Billa’s Live Show Goes Viral – Watch Video

Netizens React

Soon after the video was shared online, users took to the comment section to share their thoughts. While some users found the incident amusing, others thought that what happened wasn’t right. A few even questioned the authenticity of the call and whether it was really Sanjay Dutt on the other side of the phone. A user wrote, "People are cheering on abusive language. That show show distracted they are." Another wrote, "Fake". Another commented, "What an achievement." ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna’s Intense Performances Highlight Action-Packed Thriller (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt’s Work Front

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen on the big screen in Baaghi 4, will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated spy film Dhurandhar. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025. He will also be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 and Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

