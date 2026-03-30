Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma are once again at the centre of dating rumours after being spotted at the same Mumbai cafe this weekend. Despite their efforts to maintain a low profile and exit the venue separately, viral social media footage has reignited speculation regarding a possible relationship between the Gujarat Titans bowler and the Bigg Boss 13 star. ‘Completely Baseless and Untrue’: Mohammed Siraj DENIES Dating Rumours With Mahira Sharma Ahead of IPL 2025; Gujarat Titans Bowler Makes THIS Request to Paps.

Mahira Sharma Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Mohammed Siraj?

The speculation gained momentum after a video surfaced showing both Siraj and Mahira at a popular Mumbai eatery on Saturday, March 28. While the two were not captured in the same frame or seated at the same table, the timing of their appearance sparked an immediate reaction from fans.

Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj Spotted at the Same Cafe

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Siraj was seen outside the cafe interacting with fans and taking photographs, while Mahira was recorded exiting the venue shortly after, heading directly to her vehicle. The footage, shared by entertainment portals with captions like "What's cooking?", quickly went viral across platforms, with many fans interpreting the "coincidence" as a confirmation of a private outing.

When Mohammed Siraj Denied Mahira Sharma Dating Rumours

This is not the first time the duo has been linked. The rumours originally surfaced in late 2024 following several social media interactions, including Instagram likes and the pair following each other on the platform. Both parties have previously moved to shut down the gossip. In 2025, Siraj reportedly posted an Instagram story dismissing the dating claims as "completely untrue and baseless." However, the post was notably deleted just minutes later, a move that many followers felt only added to the mystery.

Mahira Sharma has also been vocal about her single status. In past interviews, she clarified that she is not dating anyone and typically chooses not to react to tabloid speculation. Her mother has also previously dismissed the rumours as a byproduct of celebrity life. Mohammed Siraj Hosts Iftar Party on His Birthday (Watch Video).

Despite these firm denials, the latest sighting in Mumbai suggests that the "cricketer-meets-actor" narrative continues to follow the pair as they focus on their respective careers in the IPL and the entertainment industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).