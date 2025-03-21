Excitement is at its peak as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kickstart on Saturday (March 22). The first match is scheduled to take place between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both cricket fans and showbiz enthusiasts are well aware of the dating speculations between Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma and India’s star bowler Mohammed Siraj. A recent video shared on Instagram showed paparazzi asking the actress which team she would support in the IPL. Now, Siraj has addressed the matter on social media. Mohammad Siraj and Mahira Sharma Dating Each Other? Here's What the 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Actress's Mother Had To Say.

Paps Tease Mahira Sharma To Support Mohammed Siraj’s Team Gujarat Titans in IPL

Mahira Sharma attended an event on Thursday evening (March 20) in Mumbai. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the paparazzi could be seen teasing the actress about her favourite IPL team. As soon as Mahira made an appearance on the red carpet at the event, paps shouted, "Kal see IPL start hone wala hai. Mahira ji, kiske side ho aap? Kaunse team ko support kar rahe ho? (IPL is starting from tomorrow. Whose side are you on? Which team are you supporting?) After asking her about her favourite team, paps teased her and said, "Mahira ji only Gujarat. Kemcho?" The actress did not reply to this but was seen blushing.

Paps Ask Mahira Sharma About Her Favourite IPL Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mohammed Siraj Quashes Dating Rumours With Mahira Sharma

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday (March 21), Mohammed Siraj wrote, "I request paparazzi's to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends." He concluded his note with a folded hand emoticon. The Indian star bowler deleted his story after some time. All this drama unfolds just a day before IPL 2025 commences. However, we finally have some clarity regarding the matter. Is Indian Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Dating Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know.

Mohammed Siraj’s Deleted IG Story

Mahira Sharma was previously dating Paras Chhabra. They duo first met each other in Bigg Boss 13 and dated each other for more than two years before finally parting ways.

