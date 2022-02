Actor Shirish, who shot to fame after his impressive performance in the critically acclaimed Tamil thriller 'Metro', has lent a helping hand to two Silambam champions from Tamil Nadu with limited financial means to participate in an international championship that is being held in Nepal. Grandson Keeps Alive Silambam Master's Tradition, Trains Villagers in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi.

A source close to the actor said: "Two children -- Nancy Esther and Abhishega Rajan, who have proven their Silambam skills by winning a number of medals at various competitions, including national level competitions, wanted to participate in the Youth Games International Championship 2022 that is being organised by the Nepal Youth Games Development Forum from February 7 to 11." Adah Sharma Is Enjoying Practising Martial Arts on Her Terrace in COVID-19 Lockdown.

However, the children have limited financial means. When Shirish got to know of their skill and their desire to participate in the event, he chose to help them financially. Shirish, who was most recently seen in the thriller 'Blood Money', also has the habit of tweeting one 'Thirukkural' everyday on his Twitter account, with its meaning written below. The actor has been doing this in a bid to take 'Thirukkural' to as many people as possible.

