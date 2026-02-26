Noida, February 26: The highly anticipated opening of the air-conditioned skywalk connecting Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Sector 52) and Noida’s Aqua Line (Sector 51) has been pushed to March 10. The latest delay in the INR 40 crore project follows the discovery of a structural beam that was omitted from the original architectural drawings, currently obstructing a critical exit point at the Aqua Line station.

The 420-meter-long skywalk was intended to be operational by February, but construction crews recently identified a beam blocking the path where passengers were meant to exit into the Sector 51 station. According to officials from the Noida Authority, the beam did not appear in the technical drawings provided by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). CBSE Revokes Affiliation of Noida’s Uttarakhand Public School Over Staff Harassment and Salary Irregularities, Outlines Transition for Current Students.

NMRC Is Bearing the Cost for the Additional Work, Says Official

"The beam falling between two columns was not considered during the planning and design stage because it was missing from the original records," a Noida Authority official stated. While the Authority described the situation as a "lapse" by the NMRC, they confirmed that the issue is rectifiable and the NMRC will bear the additional costs for the modification.

Structural Safety and Modifications of the Beam

Engineers have assured commuters that modifying the beam will not compromise the integrity of the metro station or the skywalk. Modifications in the field are common for complex infrastructure projects, though they frequently impact timelines. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified that the oversight originated within the NMRC's infrastructure plans and does not affect the Blue Line's Sector 52 station. The confusion is believed to have been exacerbated by multiple design changes made throughout the project's lifespan.

From Tin Shed to High-Tech Interchange

Since work began in March 2023, the project has evolved significantly. What started as a plan for a basic 300-meter walkway with a tin roof was upgraded to a modern, fully enclosed, and air-conditioned facility. Key features of the current design include:

Travelators: High-speed motorised walkways to assist passengers.

High-speed motorised walkways to assist passengers. Climate Control: Full air-conditioning to protect commuters from extreme weather.

Full air-conditioning to protect commuters from extreme weather. Capacity: Designed to handle an estimated 70,000 daily passengers.

The transition from a single-pillar to a two-pillar configuration - necessitated by underground electrical cables - also contributed to earlier delays. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Impact on Commuters

Currently, thousands of passengers are forced to navigate a congested 430-meter outdoor stretch, often dealing with traffic, street vendors, and varying weather conditions. The opening of the skywalk is expected to significantly boost ridership for the Aqua Line by making the transfer to the Delhi Metro seamless and comfortable.

