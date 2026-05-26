Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Rumours: Overseas Nuptials, Chennai Reception on the Cards?

Speculation surrounding the marriage of popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran has resurfaced, with fresh reports suggesting that wedding preparations are currently underway. The high-profile duo is rumoured to be tying the knot later this year in an overseas ceremony, followed by a grand celebration in India. While speculation has circulated for months, new details have emerged regarding the potential timeline and locations for the event. Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Getting Married? Rumoured Lovebirds Spark Wedding Buzz Again.

Anirudh, Kavya Maran Set To Tie the Knot in Spain?

According to a report by Filmibeat Tamil, the families of both Anirudh and Kavya have already finalised the wedding arrangements, with the ceremony allegedly scheduled for November 2026.

The report claims that preparations for an overseas destination wedding are actively in progress, with Spain being considered as the primary venue for the nuptials. Following the international ceremony, the families reportedly plan to host a large-scale wedding reception in Chennai for friends, colleagues, and dignitaries.

Despite the widespread traction on social media platforms, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed the developments.

How Anirudh-Kavya Maran's Dating Rumours Began

Speculation regarding a relationship between the prominent music director and the IPL franchise owner first gained momentum over a year ago. The two were frequently seen attending the same public events and IPL matches.

The rumours intensified significantly after they were spotted walking together on the streets of New York City. At the time, Anirudh addressed the public speculation directly, dismissing the claims in a June 2025 social media post that read, "Marriage ah? lol ... Chill out guys ... pls stop spreading rumours."

Anirudh and Kavya Marans Professional Connections

Aside from the personal speculation, fans and industry insiders have noted the long-standing professional relationship between Anirudh and the Maran family. Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the billionaire founder and owner of the Sun Group. Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Wedding and Age Difference: Find Out More As Rumoured Lovebirds’ Marriage Plans Go Viral.

Sun Group’s entertainment subsidiary, Sun Pictures, has frequently collaborated with Anirudh. The composer has provided the background scores and soundtracks for several of the production house's major blockbusters, including Beast, Jailer, and Coolie.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).