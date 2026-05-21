Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Getting Married? Rumoured Lovebirds Spark Wedding Buzz Again

The long-standing speculation surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kavya Maran has intensified, with fresh unverified industry claims suggesting an official wedding announcement could drop in the near future. While rumours of a romance have circulated for nearly a year, recent online chatter and regional media reports have led some fans to believe that plans for the high-profile union are actively progressing behind the scenes. However, it is crucial to note that no formal confirmation or press release has been issued by either family. Anirudh Ravichander REACTS to Marriage-Related Question Amid Kavya Maran Dating Rumours; His Response Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran to Tie the Knot in Second Half of 2026?

The viral narrative has shifted from casual dating speculation to concrete reports of an impending late-2026 wedding. Unverified claims originating within Tamil media circles allege that families from both sides have engaged in discussions regarding the alliance. The story originally took off following online claims that the duo had been spotted together on low-profile dates, including a reported vacation in Las Vegas, sparking intense interest across both the Indian entertainment and sports landscapes.

The narrative is heavily amplified by the close professional ties between the two public figures. Anirudh frequently delivers chart-busting soundtracks for Sun Pictures, a major film production division under the Sun TV Network, which is chaired by Kavya’s father, media magnate Kalanithi Maran.

Roots of Anirudh and Kavya Marans Rumoured Romance

The speculation first erupted into a massive public talking point in June 2025 following a viral social media thread. The post alleged that the couple had been privately dating for over a year and claimed that superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s uncle by marriage, had personally initiated conversations with Kalanithi Maran regarding a potential family alliance.

While the story immediately captivated fans, Anirudh moved quickly to quiet the initial frenzy. Taking to social media at the time, the composer dismissed the reports with a light-hearted message: "Marriage ah? lol… Chill out, guys, pls stop spreading rumours."

Anirudh Ravichander's Professional Focus

Despite the renewed momentum behind these marriage claims, both individuals continue to maintain a completely silent stance publicly, keeping their attention anchored on their highly demanding careers. Anirudh remains exceptionally busy as one of the country's most successful and highest-paid composers, currently managing a massive lineup of major pan-Indian film projects, including Jana Nayagan, Jailer 2, and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Film Stars Vikram, Dhanush, Ajith and Anirudh Ravichander Exercise Voting Rights in Chennai (Watch Videos).

Concurrently, Kavya Maran remains entirely focused on her executive responsibilities, leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise through the current IPL cycle and managing core operations within her family's multi-million dollar media conglomerate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).