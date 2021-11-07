Anushka Shetty celebrates her birthday on November 7. The Baahubali actress who became a pan-India phenomenon, courtesy SS Rajamouli's directorial is actively busy these days, signing multiple projects while juggling between different shoots. She's certainly amongst the most popular and talented actresses down South and has sharpened her acting skills over the years. Today, as we gear up to celebrate her big day, here's recalling some of her best projects from her acting workbook. Raashii Khanna Is in Awe of Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni, Says ‘These Women Are Changing the Way People Are Looking at Actresses Down South’.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Of course, this SS Rajamouli had to feature in our list. While she wasn't a crucial part of its first chapter, the conclusion, more or less revolved around her character. She played a fierce princess and then a queen who believed in voicing her opinion against anything wrong. Her character was strong but her performance was even stronger.

Bhaagamathie

While the movie didn't woo the critics, Shetty's performance certainly had our hearts. She plays a wrongfully accused IAS officer who's taken to a haunted house for interrogation. When she gets possessed by a spirit is the time when you start lauding the performer in her.

Rudhramadevi

She's a princess but her father, fearing that his subjects won't accept a female ruler, raises her like a boy. Now, years later, as her kingdom is threatened by evil foes, she sets out to defend it. Yet another period drama for Anushka and yet another chance for her to flaunt her skills.

Size Zero

When Sweety, an obese woman, joins a slimming centre, she realises the ill effects of the medications that have been prescribed. To fight against it, she starts a campaign to make everyone realise the importance of being fit and not slim.

Nishabdham

Anushka plays a deaf-mute artist in this murder mystery. While we expected it to be a supernatural thriller, it turns out to be more than that. Anushka was perfect in her role and she was the only good thing about this movie, probably.

