Anushka Shetty is one of the most versatile actresses in the Telugu film industry. Over the years, she has starred in a variety of different genres. One of the best things about the actress is her willingness to experiment with different roles. She is not afraid to take on challenging roles, and is always looking for new ways to challenge herself as an artist. Shetty's natural charisma and screen presence is what sets her apart from the rest. She is also very good at conveying emotions on screen. Happy Birthday, Anushka Shetty! 10 Fascinating Facts About the Baahubali Actress That You Need to Sit Down and Read!

Having said that, on the occasion of her birthday today, we list Anushka Shetty's best performances that prove she's a fab star and one to watch out for. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

This epic Indian film is the sequel to the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. It tells the story of how the legendary warrior Baahubali (Prabhas) escapes from Mahishmati kingdom and teams up with his mother Devasena (Anushka Shetty) to defeat his evil uncle Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). Shetty's act in the flick spelled fierceness, strength and grace.

Arundhati

This horror film was one of Anushka’s biggest hits at that time. The actress literally carried the whole film on her shoulders and proved she's more than a pretty face. The movie tells the story of a woman who is reincarnated to avenge her death. Anushka Shetty plays the role of Arundhati, a powerful and fearless woman.

Rudhramadevi

Anushka Shetty's performance in the Telugu historical drama film Rudhramadevi is widely considered to be one of her best. She played the titular role of a powerful and influential queen who ruled the Kakatiya dynasty in the 13th century. Shetty's performance was praised for its depth, complexity, and emotional range.

Mirchi

Action comedy Mirchi was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. The film also was unstoppable at box office due to amazing chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Prabhas. In the movie, the actress played the role of Manasa, a fun-loving and carefree woman who falls in love with the film's protagonist.

Vedam

In Vedam, Anushka essayed the role of a prostitute with ease, and depicted the desperation of Saroja, who wants to come out of the dark world. Shetty showed vulnerability and strength with equal conviction. She also brought a lot of nuance to the role, showing her character's struggles and triumphs as she navigated her difficult life.

That's it, guys! These are the top performances of Anushka Shetty which prove she's a brilliant artist and how. Here's wishing her a very birthday from team LatestLY!

