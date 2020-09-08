Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her recent spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The actress' statement comparing Mumbai to PoK received heavy backlash from everyone. Recently, ace cinematographer PC Sreeram took to Twitter to reveal that he turned down working on a project that has Kangana Ranaut in lead. The cinematographer without making any comments as to what irked him to take this decision, merely stated that he walked out of the film that has Ranaut in its lead. While the lensman hasn't worked with Kangana recently, Sreeram was one of the cinematographers of Kangana’s debut Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom. Kangana Ranaut to Be the First Bollywood Star to Be Guarded by CRPF Commandos; All You Need to Know About Y-Plus Security.

Although making his stance clear on not wanting to work with Ranaut, Sreeram tweeted saying, "Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best." Sreeram's tweet has caused a lot of stir on Twitter given that Kangana's fans have been posting nasty comments on the same.

Check Out Sreeram's Tweet Here:

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best. — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) September 8, 2020

Sreeram's tweet also received some supportive comments from those who have been calling out Ranaut for her recent statements. A user responding to the tweet said, "Bravo Sir. The society is direly in need of people with principles."Kangana Ranaut Must Be Investigated by NCB over Drugs Link, Says Congress Spokesperson.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's next film up for release is the multilingual Thalaivi, which is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, another project starring Ranaut was announced recently titled Tejas where she will essay the role of an Air Force officer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).