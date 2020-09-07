Adding a new dimension to the ongoing probe into the nexus between narcotics and Bollywood, the Maharashtra Congress on Monday demanded a probe into what it alleged "drug links" of actress Kangana Ranaut. "Some videos have now emerged in which Kangana Ranaut has confessed that she was a drug addict. If that was so, then who was supplying her these drugs? The Narcotics Control Bureau which is probing the matter, should go and investigate her," State Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Reacts On Kangana Ranaut Getting Y Plus Security; Says ‘It Is Surprising And Sad’

He said that some of Kangana's former associates have revealed that she was allegedly taking hash, cocaine, etc, which must be investigated and the NCB must suo moto take cognisance to go and question her. On the issue of the Y-Security cover extended to Ranaut, Sawant said: "The BJP knows very well how to take care of persons who push forward its agenda" of harassing Opposition governments." Attacking Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party follows the ideology of the great Hindutva icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Great Maharana Pratap, who propagated respect for women. Kangana Ranaut Shares a Video Of Her Mumbai Office, Claims BMC Officials Are to Demolish Her Property (View Tweets)

"But, some with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that Shiv Sena has insulted women. But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our deity Mumbadevi," Raut said sharply. Nevertheless, the Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women as taught by the party's founder-supremo, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, he said, referring to demands in some quarters seeking an apology from the Sena.

The statements came shortly after Ranaut was given a security cover ahead of her planned return to Mumbai on September 9, amid apprehensions it could create a law-and-order situation in view of the actress' recent utterances on Mumbai, Mumbai Police and state government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).