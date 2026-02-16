Kangana Ranaut Applauds ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Sara Arjun for Authenticity and Talent; Actress Rooting for Rising Star Ahead of Sequel Release (View Post)

National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut has publicly extended her support to rising star Sara Arjun, praising her "authentic and rooted" personality. The endorsement comes following Sara’s transition from a prolific child actor to a leading lady in Aditya Dhar’s spy-action blockbuster, Dhurandhar, which has solidified her position as a significant new talent in Indian cinema. ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Sara Arjun Celebrates Maha Shivaratri 2026 at Isha Foundation With Sadhguru (Watch Video)

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Sara Arjun Celebrates Mahashivratri 2026 at Isha Yoga Center

The interaction was sparked by a video Sara shared during the Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. In the clip, Sara expressed her gratitude for being part of the spiritual gathering, stating, “Namaskaram and a very happy Maha Shivratri to all of you. I had a very good time. I can’t really explain how grateful and blessed I feel to be here. We have witnessed so many brilliant performances so far. I can’t wait for all the dancing to start.”

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(Photo Credit: Instagram / @kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut Praises Sara Arjun

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Ranaut commended the young actor's grounded nature. "Remarkable young woman, authentic and rooted, do well kid I am rooting for you," Ranaut wrote, tagging the actress and the Isha Foundation.

Sara Arjun Shines in 'Dhurandhar'

Sara Arjun’s performance in Dhurandhar, where she plays a rebellious character opposite Ranveer Singh’s Hamza has garnered nationwide attention. Ranaut, who is known for her vocal opinions on the film industry, had previously praised the film's director, Aditya Dhar, for his bold storytelling. Comparing Dhar’s impact on cinema to political and military leadership, Ranaut previously remarked, “Border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in Pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya. Superb work by everyone, lekin Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself.” ‘Dhurandhar’: Sara Arjun on 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh; Know Upcoming Films of Breakout Star!

Sara Arjun Gears Up for ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release

Sara, the daughter of veteran actor Raj Arjun, is no stranger to the camera. She began her career at the age of 18 months in a prominent shampoo commercial and later appeared in critically acclaimed films like Deiva Thirumagal and Ek Thi Daayan as a child artist. Following the massive box office success of the first installment, Sara is currently preparing for the release of the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled for March 19, 2026. The film will see her reprising her role alongside an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).