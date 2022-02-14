Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej's upcoming fun-filled entertainer F3 is scheduled to hit the screens on May 27. The makers, who took to their social media profiles on Monday, announced the release date, sharing a poster featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej. F3: First Single From Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej’s Film to Be Out on February 7.

"Dear children, please wrap up your exams and elders, you please gear up for the summer fun!!! We have fixed a date for your summer celebrations!!," the makers tweeted. "No change in date Anymore! Most Awaited FUN Franchise #F3Movie ON MAY 27th." F3 Song Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo: First Single From Venkatesh Daggubati – Varun Tej Konidela’s Film To Be Out On February 7 (View Poster).

Touted to be a complete fun ride, F3 directed by Anil Ravipudi will revolve around the greed of the lead actors. As F3 is a franchise of Anil Ravipudi's blockbuster hit F2, the movie has Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play the female leads opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej, respectively. While Sonal Chauhan is roped in to play another important role in the movie, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and others will appear in other lead roles.

F3 Release Date Confirmed!

Pushpa music director Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

