The Allu and Konidela families have come together to kick off the wedding festivities for actor Allu Sirish and his fiancee, Nayanika Reddy. Ahead of their March 6 nuptials, a stylish pre-wedding "cocktail bash" was hosted by Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, at their residence on Friday night. Allu Sirish Kickstarts Pre-Wedding Ceremony With Traditional ‘Pasupu’ Function, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Marks Presence (Watch Video)

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun Reunite - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Couples (@celebrityccouple.insta)

Ram Charan, Upasana Attend Allu Sirish’s Pre-Wedding Party

The intimate gathering saw a rare public appearance from "Mega Power Star" Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The couple, who recently made headlines after welcoming twins’ son Shivram and daughter Anveera Devi on January 31, joined the celebration to bless the soon-to-be-wed couple. Images from the private party quickly went viral, showcasing a sophisticated black-tie dress code. Allu Sirish looked dapper in a black embroidered blazer with matching trousers, while Nayanika Reddy opted for a shimmery black mini-dress.

Ram Charan’s Deeksha Look Wins Attention

Hosting the evening, Allu Arjun wore a shimmering black suit, while Sneha Reddy chose an elegant black dress accented with a signature white bow. Ram Charan, who is currently observing a religious 'Swamy Mala' deeksha, maintained a simple yet traditional look in a black kurta, standing barefoot in family photos alongside Upasana, who wore a graceful midi-dress. Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Festivities: Allu Arjun Expresses FOMO, Shares Glimpses From Couple’s Haldi Ceremony.

Allu Sirish Wedding

The wedding celebrations have been a blend of modern and traditional events. The festivities began earlier this month with a luxury yacht party in Dubai, followed by a traditional Pasupu ceremony (turmeric ritual) at the Allu family home, which was decorated with vibrant yellow marigolds and white floral drapes. Earlier this week, Allu Sirish followed Telugu custom by visiting his uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi, to present the first wedding invitation. "As per Telugu customs, gave the first invite of the wedding to my uncle Chiranjeevi garu and aunt Surekha," Sirish shared on social media.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Pick Special Wedding Date

Allu Sirish and Nayanika, who got engaged on October 31, 2025, after meeting at the pre-wedding celebrations of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, have chosen a particularly sentimental date for their wedding. March 6 is not only the day they will tie the knot but also the wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. The alignment of these milestones has added an extra layer of joy to the extended family’s month-long celebration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).