Bollywood has been abuzz following veteran actress Gayatri Chaganti's candid remarks targeting Janhvi Kapoor, accusing her of deliberately sexualising her characters. This strong criticism comes amidst a growing social media storm over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the new Telugu sports action drama, Peddi, which premiered in cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. Did Janhvi Kapoor LIKE Instagram Post Calling ‘Peddi’ the ‘Most Expensive Disrespect to an Actress’ in Indian Cinema? Here’s What We Know.

What Did Gayatri Chaganti Say about Janhvi Kapoor's Character in Peddi?

Gayatri Chaganti, known for her roles in films like Jersey and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, publicly voiced her opinion on an Instagram comment, asserting that Janhvi Kapoor's choices contribute to her objectification. While acknowledging that Kapoor can be a "victim" of objectification, Chaganti notably added, "If we're being real here, no one is hiring her for her acting chops. In fact, she doesn't miss any chance to sexualise every character through her costumes (irrespective of the backstory). Her body is her whole image. I am all for flaunting glamour when the character needs to. Go on, do your thing."

Screenshot of Gayatri Chaganti's Comment Under the Instagram Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chaganti's comments suggest that glamour often overshadows the nuanced characterisation in Kapoor's performances.

The Backlash and Reactions

The release of Peddi, which stars Ram Charan in the titular role and Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma, has been met with mixed reviews, with particular criticism directed at the depiction of Kapoor's character. Audiences and critics alike have taken to social media platforms, accusing the film's makers of "hypersexualising" and "objectifying" Janhvi Kapoor's role, reducing her to merely a "visual object."

The Instagram Post in Question

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recommendation Community (@recommendationcommunity)

The outrage intensified over specific scenes, including one where Kapoor's character is shown removing her half-saree pallu while Ram Charan's character describes her physical appearance in a derogatory manner, and another depicting him kissing her without explicit consent. Additionally, Charan's character is noted for remarks like, "Chehra dekh kar nahi, kamariya se phechan lenge (I can recognise her from her waist)," further fueling the controversy.

This current debate has also seen an older clip of Janhvi Kapoor resurface, where she discussed being "oversexualized" by filmmakers and stressed the importance of consent in a podcast interview with Raj Shamani in April 2026. Her previous stance, where she stated, "I'm not okay with sexualising someone… without their consent," has prompted questions regarding her choice to accept a role in Peddi that is now drawing such severe criticism for its portrayal of her character.

More About the Film Peddi

Peddi is a high-budget Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film boasts an impressive cast including Ram Charan (as Peddi), Janhvi Kapoor (as Achiyyamma), Shiva Rajkumar (as Gournaidu), Jagapathi Babu (as Appalasoori), Divyenndu (as Rambujji), and Boman Irani (as Kiran Singh), with music composed by AR Rahman. ‘Peddi’ X Review: Ram Charan Shines, but Janhvi Kapoor Is Wasted in Buchi Babu Sana’s Flawed Sports Meets Mass Film.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film had a substantial budget of INR 250 crore. Despite the star power and grand scale, its initial box office collections stood at INR 112.49 crore worldwide on its opening day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Gayatri Chaganti). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).