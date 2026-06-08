Jagapathi Babu Says THIS As He Comes Out in Support of Janhvi Kapoor Amid ‘Peddi’ Trolling

In a significant turn amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the Telugu sports-action drama Peddi, senior actor Jagapathi Babu has voiced strong support for his co-star. Babu, who also features in the film, called on the public to cease personal attacks and online trolling directed at Kapoor, emphasising that artists often follow directorial instructions. Amid Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Trolling, Sanjay Gupta Blames Social Media for ‘Destroying Actors’ Careers’ (View Post).

Jagapathi Babu Reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's Backlash for Peddi

Speaking out on June 8, 2026, Jagapathi Babu addressed the wave of negativity and social media trolling aimed at Janhvi Kapoor for her character, Achiyyamma, in Peddi. "Don't troll artistes regarding cinema. Unfortunately, that girl acted as the director instructed. Sometimes it doesn't work out. I stand by Janhvi Kapoor in this situation. Don't attack her personally. Don't distress her mentally through trolling," Babu reportedly stated.

The veteran actor, known for his impactful performances, highlighted the often-unseen pressures on actors to fulfil the vision of their directors, irrespective of the final audience reception. His comments come as a crucial intervention in the heated online debate.

The 'Peddi' Controversy

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial, which premiered on June 4, 2026, has been embroiled in controversy since its release. Audiences and critics alike have heavily criticised the film for its alleged "objectification" and "hypersexualisation" of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Particular outrage was directed at a scene where Ram Charan's character reportedly uses a power cut to forcefully kiss Achiyyamma, a sequence many viewers deemed akin to "sexual assault."

Following the widespread backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology on X (formerly Twitter) on June 6, 2026. He acknowledged the feedback, stating that the team had taken it seriously and that it was "never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character." Sana also promised to make necessary changes to the controversial portions of the film.

Adding to the voices of support, Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi also backed Janhvi Kapoor on June 8, 2026, asserting that the blame for such portrayals lies with the "system and makers, not the actress."

About 'Peddi'

Peddi is a rural sports-action drama set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma. Other prominent cast members include Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, and Jagapathi Babu, who plays the character of Appala Soori. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film boasts music by the legendary AR Rahman. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting, the film was reportedly made on a substantial budget of INR 350 crore. Did Janhvi Kapoor LIKE Instagram Post Calling ‘Peddi’ the ‘Most Expensive Disrespect to an Actress’ in Indian Cinema? Here’s What We Know.

Despite the controversy, the film has seen considerable box office success, reportedly raking in INR 236 crore in its first three days worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).