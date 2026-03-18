The scale of Prashanth Neel’s upcoming action spectacle, tentatively titled Dragon, continues to expand with the reported addition of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor to the cast. The high-octane project, which marks the first collaboration between the KGF director and Telugu superstar Jr NTR, is now expected to feature Kapoor as the primary antagonist. Fresh reports indicate that the film’s release, originally set for June 2026, may be pushed to late 2026 or early 2027 to accommodate its ambitious production requirements. Jr NTR Film’s With Director Prashanth Neel to Release on June 25 Next Year.

Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR's 'Dragon' as Main Antagonist?

Speculation regarding the film’s villain reached a fever pitch this week following sightings of Anil Kapoor and Prashanth Neel in Mumbai. The duo was spotted meeting for what insiders describe as character discussions and prep work.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the Animal star is poised to take on a formidable role that will see him "lock horns" with Jr NTR. The publication noted:

"The much-anticipated actioner Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is getting bigger with Anil Kapoor reportedly joining as the main antagonist."

This project marks the second time Kapoor and Jr NTR will share the screen, following their work on the upcoming War 2. It also continues Kapoor’s recent trend of portraying complex, high-stakes characters in major pan-Indian productions.

‘Dragon’ Production Details

While fans were initially expecting a mid-2026 release, the timeline for Dragon appears to be shifting. Sources close to the production suggest that the film’s massive scale, which includes international schedules and intricate world-building, is the primary reason for the adjustment.

The team recently wrapped a significant shooting schedule in Jordan, featuring intense action sequences. There are also reports of planned filming in Africa, where Neel has reportedly conducted location scouts for "international-grade" action blocks.

‘Dragon’ Ensemble Cast

Beyond the central rivalry between Jr NTR and Anil Kapoor, Dragon boasts an impressive supporting cast. Rukmini Vasanth, known for her breakout performance in Sapta Sagaradaaache Ello, is set to play the female lead.

Additionally, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is heavily rumoured to play a pivotal role, adding another layer of regional appeal to the project. The music is being handled by Ravi Basrur, the composer behind the thunderous scores of KGF and Salaar, ensuring the film maintains the signature "Neel-esque" atmosphere.

Prashanth Neel has established himself as a master of "mass" cinema, specialising in gritty, larger-than-life narratives. Following the global success of the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, expectations for Dragon are exceptionally high. Jr NTR Mobbed at Bengaluru Hospital During Inauguration Event; Escalator Damaged in Fan Frenzy (Watch Videos).

For Jr NTR, the film follows his global recognition after RRR and is part of a deliberate effort to diversify his filmography with intense, performance-driven action roles. While Dragon remains the popular working title, the makers have yet to confirm if this will be the final name for the theatrical release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).