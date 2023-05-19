The wait is finally over for Jr. NTR fans as the much-anticipated first look poster of NTR 30, Devara, has been revealed. The excitement has been building for months, and on the occasion of Jr. NTR's birthday, both the makers and the megastar himself took to social media to share the captivating first look poster of Devara. The poster promises a new level of intensity and showcases Jr. NTR in a never-before-seen avatar, leaving fans eager to witness his powerful performance. The Little Mermaid Director Rob Marshall Wants To Work With Ram Charan & Jr NTR, Says They Are Incredible!.