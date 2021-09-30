Two unidentified men attacked the house of actor Posani Krishna Murali here. Two persons, who came on a motorbike, threw stones on the actor's house in Yellareddyguda late Wednesday allegedly for questioning Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for criticizing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to workers at the actor's house, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. A woman said the attackers used abusive words against Posani while throwing stones and pieces of bricks on the main gate. Pawan Kalyan Fans Association Lodges Complaint Against Posani Krishna Murali, After Latter Accused Superstar-Politician of 'Impregnating a Punjabi Girl'.

On their complaint, a case was registered at SR Nagar police station. Police took up investigation. Policemen were also deployed at the actor's house as a precautionary measure. Posani alleged that fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan were behind the attack on his house. He said he was being targetted for questioning the Jana Sena leader for criticizing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vakeel Saab Actress Anjali Dismisses Reports Of Being COVID-19 Positive; Says 'I Am Doing Absolutely Well'.

The latest incident occurred two days after Pawan Kalyan's fans allegedly tried to attack Posani when he was addressing a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club. Taking strong exception to some remarks made by Posani against Pawan, they raised slogans and allegedly tried to attack him. Police intervened to detain the protestors and escort Posani to safety.

Posani, also a screenwriter and producer, had said that if he anything happens to him, Pawan Kalyan will be responsible. Some fans of Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday lodged complaint with the police against Posani's remarks. They also demanded Telangana government not to allow him to address press conferences.

Pawan's fans reached the Press Club when Posani was addressing a news conference. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan's fans can't digest criticism. He claimed to have received thousands of abusive phone calls and messages during last 24 hours. Posani, a supporter of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) , had made certain remarks against the leading actor and Jana Sena leader on Monday.

Reacting to Pawan's attacks on YSRCP government over the issue of online sale of movie tickets, Posani had stated that Pawan Kalyan does not have the stature to speak about Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that a noted Tollywood personality cheated a Punjabi actress by impregnating her and asked Pawan to demand justice for the girl.

