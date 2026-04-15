Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli has overhauled the production timeline for his highly anticipated film Varanasi following the cancellation of a major international filming leg. Due to escalating tensions and conflict in the Middle East, the production team has opted to scrap planned overseas sequences and relocate the shoot to Shamshabad. The film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, remains one of the most ambitious Indian cinematic projects currently in development. ‘Varanasi’ Set Photos Unveiled: SS Rajamouli Recreates India’s Spiritual Capital for Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Film.

‘Varanasi’ International Shoot Cancelled

The decision to cancel the Middle East schedule was prompted by the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. According to a Filmfare report, the production prioritised the safety of the extensive cast and crew over the original location plans. Varanasi is not the only high-profile project affected by the regional instability; other major productions, including Jr NTR’s Dragon, Allu Arjun’s Raaka, and Shah Rukh Khan’s King, have also reportedly faced schedule cancellations due to the war.

Despite this setback, the film continues its globe-trotting narrative. The production has already captured footage in diverse locations such as Georgia and Kenya, with plans still in place to film in Antarctica to achieve the film's "pan-world" scale.

‘Varanasi’ Production Shifts to Shamshabad

To maintain the filming momentum, Rajamouli has moved the production to Hyderabad. Following a recently completed schedule at a specialised set in Kondapur’s aluminium factory, the team is now transitioning to Shamshabad.

In a notable logistical shift, the crew will utilise a specialised set previously used for Jr NTR’s Devara. This setup includes a "deep sea" environment created using advanced blue-matt technology, allowing the director to film complex sequences in a controlled, domestic environment without compromising on visual quality.

High Stakes for Rajamouli’s Next

Varanasi marks S.S. Rajamouli’s return to the director's chair after the Academy Award-winning success of RRR. The project has gained international attention not only for Rajamouli’s track record but also as the Indian film comeback for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mahesh Babu stars in the lead role of Rudhra, a character that has already generated significant buzz following the release of the film's first glimpse.

The film is being positioned as a visual spectacle, with the director reportedly sparing no expense to ensure it meets global standards. With the screenplay penned by veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is expected to be a landmark release for Indian cinema.

‘Varanasi’ Release Timeline

The makers recently confirmed that Varanasi is slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. SS Rajamouli Praises Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Ferocious’ Range; New Updates on INR 1,300 Crore Epic ‘Varanasi’ (View Post).

While the Middle East conflict has forced a change in immediate plans, the production team continues to work toward a 2027 debut. Fans and industry analysts are closely monitoring the project, which aims to break box office records and further cement Rajamouli's status as a global filmmaker.

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