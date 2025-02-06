Ajith Kumar-led Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres today (February 6), starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian in key roles. The Tamil film's plot follows a married couple whose trip takes a dark turn when the wife goes missing, leading the husband on a desperate search while an unknown antagonist complicates matters. Early reviews suggest that Vidaamuyarchi is far from a typical 'masala' film but showcases Ajith's stellar performance, receiving positive feedback from critics. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Twitter Review: Netizens Applaud Ajith Kumar’s Strong Comeback in Magizh Thirumeni’s Action Drama, Caution Moviegoers Against Expecting a ‘Mass Masala Film’.

Ajith Kumar's ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Reviews

India Today: "Vidaamuyarchi is an Ajith Kumar show all the way. His performance as Arjun is perfect and also brings his real-life persona to the big screen. Seeing Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja together brings back Mankatha vibes. Here, in Vidaamuyarchi, Arjun has a meaty role, which he pulls off convincingly without much effort. Regina Cassandra is too good as the grey-shaded character."

TOI: "Vidaamuyarchi is not the usual Ajith outing and marks a departure from his typical mass masala films with an entry song and lengthy dialogues. While there are two ways to see this, the movie might be disappointing for Ajith fans expecting mass moments. Ajith wields a white flag from the beginning and stays away from putting up a fight until heavily provoked. He gets beaten up more than he can ever give back." ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer Reactions: Netizens Praise the Stunning Visuals in Ajith Kumar’s Action Film Packed With Anirudh Ravichander’s Impressive Music, Call the Sneak Peek ‘Hollywood Level’.

Watch 'Vidaamuyarchi' Trailer:

Indian Express: "Vidaamuyarchi, existing in this form, is a fascinating addition to the evolving standards of superstar films in Tamil cinema. It shows that difference has to come from top down, and when superstars like Ajith decide to play roles rather than images, and surrenders to the vision of directors like Magizh who have a distinct voice of their own, the result is there for everyone to see."

HT: "The film has a lot of lag and predictability, but thanks to Ajith’s refreshing, underplayed performance and stunning visuals, we are not bogged down excessively by it. It is an Ajith Kumar film all the way, and it looks like the Kollywood star is trying to break out of the image he has with an offbeat road trip film. Trisha has essayed her role as Kayal to a T."

