Mammootty has had a rather mixed year in 2025. Following a stupendous 2024, where he impressed audiences in Bramayugam and Turbo, and made a dominating extended cameo in Abraham Ozler, the Malayalam superstar saw two box-office underperformers in 2025 with Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka. What's more, the National Award-winning legend experienced an unspecified health scare that led him to take a break from acting – a situation some media reports speculated might have been cancer. Thankfully, Mammootty is now back from his medical break and is eager to please his fans with his two upcoming movies: Kalamkaval and Patriot. Mammootty All Set for Comeback After 7-Month Break, Film Producer Anto Joseph Confirms Good News.

Keen-eyed viewers might have also noticed his voice cameo in the latest blockbuster from Malayalam cinema – the superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, this Dominic Arun film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, heralds a new cinematic universe and features several cameos. Mammootty lends his voice to Moothon, a character whose physical presence is not fully revealed, hinting that he is being saved for future instalments.

However, beyond his voice cameo, it is his song that has proved to be a lucky charm in the film.

'Kiliye Kiliye' in 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

One of the most popular scenes in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – the party scene at Sunny's flat where Chandra arrives in a white dress, leaving everyone stunned – features a remixed version of the Malayalam song "Kiliye Kiliye" playing in the background, both diegetically and non-diegetically. Although the video isn't yet available, the original song hails from the 1983 Malayalam revenge thriller Aa Raathri. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Composed by Ilaiyaraaja with lyrics by Poovachal Khader, and sung by S Janaki, "Kiliye Kiliye" featured Mammootty alongside Poornima Bhagyaraj, Rohini, and a young Anju.

Indeed, as some fans have pointed out, several of this year's big hits have prominently featured yesteryear songs starring Mammootty, and upon reflection, this observation holds true.

'Devadoothar Paadi' in 'Rekhachithram'

For instance, Malayalam cinema's first major hit of 2025, Jofin T Chacko's investigative thriller Rekhachithram, included an alternate history sequence focusing on the shoot of the 1985 Bharathan drama Kathodu Kathoram. This sequence even involved a digitally de-aged Mammootty, with his younger face superimposed onto a body double, all centred around the picturisation of the song "Devadoothar Paadi."

The original track, composed by Ouseppachan with lyrics by ONV Kurup and sung by KJ Yesudas, Lathika, and Krishnachandran, also played a significant role in the 2022 satirical legal comedy Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

'Shanthamee Ratriyil' in 'Thudarum'

Another notable example comes from one of 2025's biggest Malayalam hits, and indeed the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film, Thudarum. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal in the lead, a sequence features Mohanlal's character dancing to "Shanthamee Ratriyil," a popular song from Mammootty's 1992 thriller Johnnie Walker. In the scene, Mohanlal was seen replicating the signature steps performed by his dear friend and professional rival. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

The original song was composed by SP Venkatesh with lyrics by Gireesh Puthenchery, sung by KJ Yesudas, and is notably recognised as the first Malayalam song to be choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

'Thottu Thottu Pesum' in 'Good Bad Ugly'

Mammootty's song-related luck has extended beyond Malayalam cinema, as demonstrated by an example from Tamil cinema. Superstar Ajith Kumar found considerable success this year with Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly. Filled with meta-references and Easter eggs for his dedicated fans, the movie also incorporated yesteryear songs to enhance its entertainment value, though the selection wasn't limited to Ajith's own filmography.

A particularly viral scene featured Arjun Das and Priya Prakash Varrier, both in antagonistic roles, dancing to "Thottu Thottu Pesum" from the 1999 Tamil film Ethirum Puthirum.

Mammootty played the lead in that film, and the hit song was picturised on guest stars Simran (who also featured in Good Bad Ugly) and Raju Sundaram. Although Mammootty is glimpsed within the song's visuals, the track itself was composed by Vidyasagar with lyrics by Vairamuthu, and sung by Swarnalatha and Pushpavanam Kuppusamy.

Thanks to the below Mammootty fan for pointing these observations out online.

The trend of incorporating Mammootty's iconic songs into recent blockbusters, spanning across Malayalam and Tamil cinema, highlights a fascinating phenomenon. It speaks volumes about the enduring appeal and timeless quality of his past musical numbers, which continue to resonate with new generations of audiences. These nostalgic musical cues not only add depth and entertainment value to the new films but also serve as a powerful reminder of Mammootty's significant contribution to Indian cinema's musical landscape, proving that some melodies, much like the star himself, are truly evergreen.

