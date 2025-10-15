Chennai, October 15: Actor Ajith Kumar, whose team Ajith Kumar Racing has made the country proud by participating in four demanding international racing championships and winning several laurels, has now announced the conclusion of the racing season with a note of gratitude. Ajith Kumar Racing, the actor's racing team, took to its X timeline to share a note, announcing the conclusion of the team's racing season this year. In the note, Ajith Kumar said, "We could write countless stories from this incredible year, but that's for another day. What matters most is that we grew stronger with every lap and every challenge. This is only the beginning."

The team, among other things, disclosed that behind every race weekend, there were countless hours of preparation, setbacks, and moments of quiet determination. "The mechanics and engineers spent sleepless nights fine-tuning machinery that demanded perfection. The drivers adapted to new tracks, new teams, and new weather conditions pushing through physical and mental limits," the team recalled. ‘I Don’t Need To Be Told What To Do’: Ajith Kumar Opens Up About Juggling Films and Motorsports at 24H Dubai 2025; ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Actor Also Shares Future Plans (Watch Videos).

"There were moments of heartbreak, mechanical issues, missed opportunities, and races that didn't go as planned. But each disappointment became a stepping stone. Every lap, win or loss, contributed to the team's growing strength and understanding of what it takes to compete internationally," it revealed. The team observed that Ajith Kumar Racing's debut year was one that was filled with firsts. Ajith Kumar Racing became the first Indian team to race full-time across multiple European and Middle Eastern endurance series and the year also saw the team take its first international podium.

"None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the people and organisations who believed in the journey," it said and extended its gratitude to series organisers, partner teams, team members, to its support staff and finally its fans and supporters for their downpour of love, encouragement, and faith through every race, every post, and every late night at the paddock. Ajith Kumar Racing said that as the first season concluded, it stood not just as a team that competed, but as a team that evolved. GT4 European Series Race: Ajith Kumar to Participate in CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade.

"We couldn't have done it without everyone who stood by us. This season was built on hard work and humility. We'll carry forward everything we've learned into the next chapter with even greater focus and dedication," Ajith Kumar, who owns the team, said.

