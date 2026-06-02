Vijay Addresses MGR Comparisons, Says Former Tamil Nadu CM Didn’t Achieve Such a Vote Share in His First Election (Watch Video)

In his first major public address following a historic victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay targeted the state's traditional opposition parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Speaking to supporters after his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party and secured him the position of Chief Minister, Vijay addressed the growing comparisons between his political rise and that of the legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR). Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ditches Suit-Pant Look, Wears Traditional Mundu and Shirt at Manager Jagadish Palanisamy’s Housewarming Ceremony (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Reacts to His Historic Victory With TVK

During his speech, Vijay highlighted the scale of his party's electoral debut, noting that the vote share surpassed historical precedents set by past icons. However, he quickly downplayed personal comparisons to the late leader.

“They said that even late Chief Minister MGR did not secure this much vote share in his very first election. Yet today, you have extended such tremendous support to the TVK. I am not comparing myself to MGR. MGR is MGR, and I am your Vijay, who has come to work in the path shown by MGR, Anna, and Periyar,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Vijay Reacts to MGR Comparisons

"Even MGR didn't get this much of vote count. I'm not comparing.. MGR is MGR.. Enna onnu Innum konjam adhigama aadharichrundhingana Nalla irundhrukum😁" — TN Chief Minister Vijay pic.twitter.com/0eWty7haSI — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) June 1, 2026

Vijay, MGR: Contrasting Political Paths

While local analysts have drawn parallels between the two cinema icons transitioning to the state's highest office, their political trajectories show distinct differences.

MGR’s AIADMK won its inaugural Assembly election in 1977, leading to his first term as Chief Minister. However, MGR had been active in Tamil Nadu politics since the 1950s, spending nearly two decades with the DMK and serving as both an MLC and an MLA before launching his own party in 1972.

In contrast, Vijay achieved his electoral victory just two years after forming the TVK, without prior formal experience in any political organisation.

What About Vijay’s Final Acting Project, ‘Jana Nayagan’?

As Vijay transitions fully into his role as Chief Minister, his final film project remains unresolved. One of the highest-profile stars in Tamil cinema, he chose to step away from acting at the peak of his career to focus entirely on politics. ‘People Rejected Caste Politics and Money Power’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Targets DMK at Thanksgiving Rally.

His final movie, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and co-starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, was intended to be his farewell release. However, the film's premiere remains delayed due to ongoing censorship controversies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).