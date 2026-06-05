Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Hurdle As Producers Refund Money to Distributors Amid CBFC Delay – Report

Thalapathy Vijay's swansong to cinema, Jana Nayagan, is once again embroiled in uncertainty as its producers, KVN Productions, have begun refunding advances to distributors. The move, confirmed by the production house, comes more than five months after the film missed its initial January 9, 2026, release date and remains caught in a prolonged dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). ‘Jana Nayagan’ Piracy Row: Six More Arrested for Leaking Footage From Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Farewell Film.

"While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date," Mohan Suprith, a representative of KVN Productions, told SCREEN. This decision was reportedly made at the direction of Vijay himself, who was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister on May 10, 2026.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update

Jana Nayagan, initially titled Thalapathy 69 and announced as Vijay's final cinematic venture before dedicating himself fully to politics, has been plagued by delays. The H Vinoth directorial, a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, was originally slated for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9.

However, the film, which carries significant political themes, ran into trouble with the CBFC, leading to an indefinite postponement. The CBFC's regional panel had reportedly flagged certain scenes as potentially sensitive, and final clearance has been stalled, prompting KVN Productions to approach the Madras High Court, which granted an interim injunction against the illegal streaming of the film.

Further complicating matters, the entire film was leaked online on April 9, 2026, leading to widespread piracy and legal action from the producers. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested three individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, on April 15, 2026, in connection with the leak, bringing the total number of arrests to 16.

Despite recent speculation sparked by ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato listing June 19, 2026, as a potential release date – just days before Vijay's 52nd birthday on June 22 – there has been no official confirmation from KVN Productions, and the CBFC certificate remains outstanding.

Director H Vinoth, when questioned about the release, cryptically stated he lacked the "courage to tell the truth," highlighting the behind-the-scenes struggles.

As fans eagerly await clarity on Jana Nayagan, the decision to refund distributor advances signals a significant pivot in the film's release strategy, with KVN Productions now aiming for an independent release once all legal and certification hurdles are cleared. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Finally Gets a New Release Date After Months of Legal Battle? Find Out.

More About ‘Jana Nayagan’

The massive scale of Jana Nayagan relies on a powerhouse collaboration, bringing together an elite cast for what is slated to be Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic appearance before his full-time transition into politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller features Vijay in the lead role as an IPS officer, pitted against Bobby Deol playing the primary antagonist. The leading ladies are headlined by Pooja Hegde and rising Malayalam star Mamitha Baiju, alongside a heavy-duty supporting cast including Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (SCREEN), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).