Who Was Bharathiraja? All About the Filmmaker-Actor Who Revolutionised Tamil Cinema

Chennai is mourning the loss of one of its most influential cinematic voices, K. Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the age of 84. The legendary director, producer, screenwriter, and actor, fondly known as "Iyakkunar Imayam" (Pinnacle of Directors), redefined Tamil cinema with his raw and realistic narratives, primarily set against rural backdrops. His demise marks the end of an era, leaving behind a profound legacy that will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers. Bharathiraja, Veteran Tamil Actor-Director, Dies at 85; Kushboo Sundar Mourns His Passing.

Bharathiraja No More

Bharathiraja breathed his last at his residence in Chennai, succumbing to age-related complications after a period of prolonged illness. The news comes as a deeply saddening development, particularly after his health had reportedly deteriorated significantly following the untimely death of his son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, in March 2025. Concerns about Bharathiraja's well-being had mounted in recent months.

He was hospitalised in Chennai in late 2025 and early 2026, receiving treatment for breathing difficulties and lung infections. While hospital authorities had confirmed his condition was stable at various points, the emotional toll of his son's passing was widely reported to have impacted him deeply.

Who Was Bharathiraja?

Born Chinnasaamy Periyamaya Thevar on July 17, 1941, in Allinagaram, then part of the Madurai District of Madras Presidency (present-day Theni), Bharathiraja emerged as a revolutionary figure in Indian cinema. He was celebrated for his unique approach to filmmaking, moving the camera out of studio confines and into the heart of rural India, capturing its essence with unparalleled authenticity and sensitivity.

His films broke away from the sanitised and often unrealistic portrayals of village life prevalent before his debut. This pioneering style earned him the honorific "Iyakkunar Imayam", signifying his towering presence and innovative spirit in the industry.

Early Life, Career, and Landmark Works

Bharathiraja's journey into cinema was driven by an unremitting passion for storytelling. Before his film career, he worked as a Sanitary Inspector in the Public Health Department in 1963. He began his cinematic apprenticeship as an assistant to renowned filmmakers such as Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal, P. Pullaiah, M. Krishnan Nair, Avinasi Mani, and A. Jagannathan.

His directorial debut in 1977, 16 Vayathinile, was a watershed moment in Tamil cinema. The film, starring Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth, revolutionised the industry with its realistic depiction of rural characters, natural dialogue, and on-location shooting, sparking a new wave of "village cinema."

Over his illustrious career spanning decades, Bharathiraja directed nearly 40 films, many of which are considered classics. His diverse filmography includes:

16 Vayathinile (1977): Marked the debut of several stalwarts and ushered in a new era of rural cinema.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978): A gripping psychological thriller starring Kamal Haasan.

Alaigal Oivathillai (1981): Introduced actor Karthik.

Mann Vasanai (1983)

Muthal Mariyathai (1985): Starring Sivaji Ganesan as a middle-aged village head.

Vedham Pudhithu (1987): Explored caste issues, starring Sathyaraj as Balu Thevar.

Karuththamma (1994): Recognised for its portrayal of women.

Kizhakku Cheemaiyile (1993)

Kadal Pookkal (2001): Won him the National Film Award for Best Screenplay.

Bharathiraja's exceptional contributions were recognised with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2004. He also garnered six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and a Nandi Award, among others.

Beyond directing, Bharathiraja also made significant strides as an actor in his later years, appearing in commercially successful films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu (for which he won the Vijay Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2013), Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam, and Maharaja. His most recent directorial work was a segment titled 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal' in the Amazon Prime Video anthology series, Modern Love Chennai.

Personal Life and Battling a Son's Loss

Bharathiraja married Chandraleela in 1974. The couple had two children: son Manoj Bharathiraja and daughter Janani. Manoj, born in 1976, followed in his father's footsteps as an actor and director, making his debut in Taj Mahal (1999). The family faced an unimaginable tragedy when Manoj Bharathiraja passed away on March 25, 2025, at the age of 48, due to a cardiac arrest. This devastating loss profoundly affected Bharathiraja, with reports indicating he struggled immensely to cope with his son's death, leading to a decline in his physical and mental health.

Bharathiraja's brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar, revealed in an interview that the veteran filmmaker often looked at Manoj's photos and broke down, unable to come to terms with the loss, despite efforts to help him, including a trip abroad for a change of environment. ’Jailer 2′: Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action-Drama Pushed to THIS Date in September 2026?.

Bharathiraja's demise marks a monumental loss for Indian cinema. His vision, dedication to realistic storytelling, and ability to launch numerous talents have left an enduring legacy that will continue to shape the industry for decades to come. He will be remembered not just as a filmmaker, but as an artist who brought the soul of rural India to the silver screen with unmatched grace and power. His contributions will forever resonate in the annals of South Indian cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).