British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that a fifth season of the hit BBC TV series Sherlock is a possibility. However, the 44-year-old actor, who rose to fame playing a re-imagined version of the popular sleuth created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, doesn't see it happening anytime soon.

"I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin (Freeman, who plays the role of Dr. Watson) and all the other key players involved," he said during an interview with Collider.com.

"So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now," added Cumberbatch. The fourth season's last episode, The Final Problem aired on BBC, and Netflix in 2017.

