Arti Singh, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, has shared her views on the show testing its contestants with its challenging format and how it is not an easy place to be in. During a recent episode, Cyrus Broacha said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Jad Hadid Offers Sincere Apology Following Kiss Controversy.

However, Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show Arti Singh commented on Cyrus's situation as she said that the Bigg Boss house can really drain people especially those who are not adept at politics or lack patience.

She said, “It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies, in not giving up.” Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:Uorfi Javed Criticises Manisha Rani For 'Forcibly Kissing' Abdu Rozik.

“They don't have to prove anything to anyone; it's their own journey. Even I have experienced panic attacks, but one has to be stronger than any given situation. I'm sure he will fight it,” she added. Bigg Boss OTT 2 stream on JioCinema.

