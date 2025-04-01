Mumbai, April 1: Television actress Arti Singh has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her personal life after her brother, Krushna Abhishek, hinted at her pregnancy. The actress broke her silence to clarify the rumors, shedding light on the situation. On Tuesday, Arti took to her Instagram handle to set the record straight, clarifying that she is not expecting. She humorously mentioned that Krushna bhaiya will become a "mamu" (uncle) when the right time comes.

The 'Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai' actress wrote, “Krushna bhaiya's words were just filled with love, excitement, and a little manifestation—'Woh kab mamu banenge?' He jokingly said, 'Jaldi sunao, woh kab aa raha hai!' but that doesn't mean I'm expecting it. And well, he said it so dearly, let's call it an indirect manifestation—uparwale ki daya se, jab Bhagwan chahega, tab ho jayega. Till then, Dipak and I are enjoying our journey, and when the right time comes, Krushna bhaiya will finally get his wish of becoming a mama. Keep sending your love & blessings.” (sic). ‘Get Your Facts Right’: Arti Singh Denies Reports of ‘Trouble in Marriage’ With Dipak Chauhan, Slams Media Portal for Spreading Misinformation.

Arti’s statement comes a day after she made a joint appearance with Krushna, where he addressed the rumors about Arti's pregnancy. During the conversation with paparazzi, the comedian mimicked a pregnant belly gesture and joked, "Humko news sunao ke wo kab araha hai," making Arti blush as everyone around laughed heartily. Arti Singh Offers a Glimpse of Her Dreamy Wedding Day With Dipak Chauhan! See New Pics of the Couple.

For the unversed, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai, surrounded by their close family and friends. Notably, Arti’s uncle, the superstar Govinda, attended the wedding, putting aside their past family differences to bless the couple. In addition to Govinda, guests at Arti Singh's wedding included Kashmera Shah, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).