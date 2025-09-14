Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a bang on August 14, 2025. The intense drama, surprising twists, and heated fights inside the house have kept viewers glued to their screens. Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, became the first wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 19. Over the past four weeks, a few names have been trending online, including Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Farrhana Bhatt, and Kunickaa Sadanand. While Tanya Mittal is making headlines inside the house, her ex-boyfriend Baraj Singh has been in the spotlight for his statements. According to the latest reports, Baraj has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farah Khan Slams Contestant Nehal Chudasama, Says ‘Woman Card’ Is Not Trump Card To Be Used When Things Aren’t Going Your Way.

Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Arrested

According to a report in TellyMasala, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend, Balraj Singh, was arrested at the Mumbai airport. The exact reason for his arrest has not been revealed yet, sparking speculations on social media about the sudden turn of events. The buzz is that Balraj might soon enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant.

Tanya Mittal’s Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Arrested?

About Balraj Singh

Balraj Singh is a politician and popular social media infuencer from Uttar Pradesh. He is the Sarpanch of the Srhalpura Gram Panchayat and has a huge social media following of more than 26 million on Instagram and YouTube. His YouTube channel, Balraj Singh Entertainment, has over 82k followers. On his channel, he shares everything from celebrity interviews to opinions on social and political issues. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Backs Kunickaa Sadanand, Slams Farrhana Bhat and Nehal Chudasama for Loosely Passing ‘Mental Health’ Remarks in Fight.

About Tanya Mittal-Balraj Singh Controversy

Balraj Singh was all over the internet soon after Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. He criticised her, calling her “fake,” and accused her of portraying a false image of being wealthy and influential. He also claimed that Tya shared his photos and videos on social media without his permission, adding romantic songs to them, which created a misleading impression about their relationship.

