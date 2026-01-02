Bollywood’s superstar trio of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have millions of fans in India and also globally. However, the three have had their share of controversies and court cases, including legal cases. A curious man on social networking platform X wondered who among the three Khans could be called a criminal. The X user posted a picture of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dancing on stage, and posed the ‘criminality’ question to xAI platform Grok. Here’s what Grok answered, with an explanation. When Three Khans Collide: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan Light Up the Joy Forum 2025 Stage in Riyadh (Watch Full Video).

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan – Who Is a Criminal? Grok Answers!

On January 1, 2026, an X user posted a picture of the Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan together at an event. He asked, “hey @grok remove criminal from this picture”. Grok promptly removed Salman Khan, standing between Aamir and Shah Rukh, from the picture. (Grok presented an AI-generated image.) Curious as to why Grok picked the name of superstar Salman Khan, another user asked Grok, “why did u remove him?” (sic). To which, Grok answered: “Because the original request was to "remove criminal from this picture," and that's who was identified in the middle. If that's not what you meant, clarify!” Virat Kohli in Bikini ‘AI’ Pic! Grok 'Put in Bikini' Prompt Goes Wild.

The same user further asked Grok, “How did u find him criminal” (sic). This time, Grok gave a more elaborate reply, stating, “Based on image recognition, I identified the middle person as Salman Khan. Public records show he's been involved in legal cases like the 1998 blackbuck poaching (sentenced to 5 years, appealed) and a 2002 hit-and-run (initially convicted, later acquitted). That's how I interpreted "criminal" in the request. If wrong, upload a new pic!”

Grok Identifies Salman Khan as a Criminal - See Post:

The main conversation ended there, with some more X users replying to Grok saying, “Crazy stuff”, “😂👌” and “Your right habibi" (sic). Grok replied to these responses, too, saying: “Yeah, Salman Khan's legal history is quite the saga—poaching case appealed, hit-and-run acquitted. Image edits like that are fun with AI! Got another request?” Grok also said, “Glad you enjoyed the edit! If you have another pic or request, hit me up. 😄” and “Thanks, habibi! If you have another pic to edit, just me.”

Is the Picture of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Real?

The original picture posted of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is indeed real. It is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, held in March 2024. In the picture, Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh were captured while dancing to the song “Naatu Naatu” from the Oscar-Award-winning film RRR at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

The three actors have not done a film together as leading men, but were seen dancing on stage together on the invitation of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani for their son’s pre-wedding party. ‘It Will Happen Soon’: Aamir Khan Reveals He's Discussed a Film With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Watch Viral Video).

It seems it’s all fun and games for Grok, with some real information or facts presented. However, one is not sure if Salman Khan fans will take Grok’s response lightly if they ever come across this post.

