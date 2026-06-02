‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 10: Host Vijay Sethupathi Opens Doors for ‘The Common Man’ in FIRST Promo (Watch Video)

The makers of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil have officially announced its milestone tenth season with the release of its first promotional video on June 1, 2026. The teaser features returning host and prominent actor Vijay Sethupathi, who unveiled a major shift in the show's format by introducing a "Common Man" theme. Moving away from the traditional, celebrity-centric lineups of previous iterations, the upcoming season will actively invite ordinary citizens to enter the house as contestants, shaking up the traditional dynamics of the long-running show. Puri Sethupathi Titled ‘Slumdog – 33 Temple Road’: Vijay Sethupathi’s Swag-Filled Killer FIRST Look Unveiled on His 48th Birthday (View Poster).

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 10’ Opens Gates for Common Citizens

The newly released promo highlights Vijay Sethupathi entering in his trademark style to declare that Season 10 will bring a completely fresh concept to Tamil television. By opening the doors to ordinary people, the show seeks to provide a platform for everyday individuals to showcase their unique personalities, perspectives, and strategies on a massive public stage.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 10’

While full details regarding the application process, selection criteria, and the exact premiere date have yet to be disclosed by the network, the announcement has already generated significant interest online. Media analysts suggest that blending everyday citizens with the show's intense daily environment will inject a highly unpredictable element into the competition.

A New Era Under Vijay Sethupathi's Hosting

This milestone season marks Vijay Sethupathi's second consecutive turn as the face of the franchise. The actor took over hosting duties in Season 8, succeeding veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who had anchored the reality program since its inception in 2017 through Season 7. Sethupathi’s grounded approach and conversational hosting style received positive reviews during the previous cycle.

Season 9 concluded in January 2026, where television actor Divya Ganesh was crowned the winner, taking home the grand prize of INR 50 lakh, while contestant Gana Vinoth walked away during the final weeks with a cash box worth INR 17.6 lakh.

Evolution of the Format

Based on the original Dutch Big Brother format, Bigg Boss Tamil has consistently ranked as one of the most-watched television programs in the region.

Broadcast on Star Vijay and streamed 24/7 via JioHotstar, the show isolates a group of housemates from the outside world for over 100 days, tracking them through hidden cameras as they navigate tasks, internal nominations, and weekly public eliminations. The introduction of the "Common Man" concept is not entirely new to the broader Bigg Boss universe, but its implementation in the Tamil edition marks a strategic evolution. ‘Jailer 2’ Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Crew Member Dies of Electrocution on Sets of Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film in Chennai.

Producers are reportedly in full preparation at the show's permanent house set at EVP Film City in Chennai, with further contestant announcements expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).