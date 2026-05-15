‘Jailer 2’ Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Crew Member Dies of Electrocution on Sets of Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film in Chennai

A 28-year-old technician died on Thursday after being electrocuted during the filming of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, Jailer 2. The incident occurred at a private film studio in Panaiyur, located along the East Coast Road (ECR), where the crew was reportedly engaged in the final stages of the film's production. Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot Wrapped Up; Cake-Cutting Photos From Set Go Viral.

Tragic Incident on ‘Jailer 2’ Set in Chennai

The deceased, identified as T. Karthikeyan, was a member of the art department crew. According to police reports, the accident took place in the afternoon while Karthikeyan was working on the construction of a house-like set. Initial findings suggest that he accidentally came into contact with a live wire while carrying out electrical connection work. Despite immediate efforts by fellow crew members to rush him to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation and Police Response

Following the incident, the Kanathur police arrived at the scene to recover the body, which was subsequently sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. While a formal First Information Report (FIR) is in the process of being filed, authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the electrical leak. Investigators are looking into whether the accident was a result of faulty wiring or a lack of adequate safety protocols on the set.

Production Halt

The tragedy led to the immediate cancellation of the day's filming schedule. Sources indicate that lead actor Rajinikanth was expected to arrive on set around 2:00 PM, shortly after the accident occurred. Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. ‘Jailer 2’ OTT: Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Film Seals Record Streaming Deal Amid Leak Buzz? Here’s What We Know.

While the production house had recently celebrated a tentative wrap-up in April, additional work was still underway at the Panaiyur location. As of Friday morning, the makers of the film have not yet issued an official statement regarding the technician's death. The incident has once again sparked discussions regarding safety standards for ground-level workers in the Indian film industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).