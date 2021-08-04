Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee who is known for her films like Angry Indian Goddesses, Parched, and UnIndian opposite Brett Lee, has joined the cast of upcoming action-drama Cartel. She plays a pivotal role of 'Romila' who is an author, opposite Madhu Bhau (essayed by Jitendra Joshi) in the series 'Cartel'. The actress will be performing a pole dance in one of the sequences. Cartel Trailer Out! Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani’s Powerful Crime Drama Releases on MX Gold on August 20 (Watch Video).

While speaking about her character, Tannishtha quips: "Romila is a very fiery character. She owns her body, her mind, and her sexuality. But behind all her outward strength, there is a hidden pain of non-acceptance. This complex mixture was what intrigued me to play Romila. Cartel: Pranati Rai Prakash Opens Up About Her Role in ALTBalaji’s Web Show.

I was really interested in playing someone that most people would not see me as. Romila is a very different character than my real personality and yes, the pole dancing was one of the highlights for me as well." Cartel is streaming from August 20 on ALTBalaji.

