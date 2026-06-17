‘Get a Good Editor’: Badshah’s Hilarious Advice to Samay Raina Ahead of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Release Goes Viral

In a development that has sent ripples of excitement and amusement across the digital entertainment landscape, Netflix India on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, shared a cryptic post, strongly suggesting the imminent return of comedian Samay Raina’s much-discussed show, India's Got Latent, for its second season. The teaser quickly drew a witty reaction from none other than rap superstar Badshah, who, in a hilarious dig. Netflix or Prime Video? Samay Raina Drops Cryptic Post Ahead of ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Release.

The highly anticipated second season is expected to land on the streaming giant, though an official confirmation from either Netflix or Raina is still awaited.

Samay Raina Announces ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2

Speculation surrounding 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 has been rife since comedian Samay Raina, born on October 26, 1997, and currently 28 years old, first hinted at its revival during his stand-up special, 'Still Alive,' which premiered earlier this year. Raina, a prominent stand-up comedian and YouTuber who co-won Comicstaan 2 in 2019, gained a massive following through his unique blend of comedy and chess streaming.

Samay Raina Teases ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The first season of India's Got Latent, a Hindi-language talent show, launched on Raina's YouTube channel on June 14, 2024. However, it was plagued by controversy, leading Raina to make all episodes private on February 12, 2025, after alleged derogatory remarks made by guest podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread outrage, legal complaints, and police investigations. Despite the hurdles, the show garnered significant viewership, with some episodes reportedly attracting between 20 to 30 million views.

Earlier in May 2026, Raina further fueled anticipation by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of the second season, captioned “Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostoo.” Fans were also sent into a frenzy when Raina cryptically mentioned “14 June” during the finale of his 'COB Revival' chess tournament, prompting speculation about a potential release date.

Today, June 17, 2026, Netflix India posted a promotional image featuring Raina's bodyguard – an individual who also appeared in his 'Still Alive' special – and tagged Raina as a collaborator. The caption playfully read, “Drop in the comments pls, we're gonna need it (sic),” a clear nod to the past controversies that surrounded the show and Samay Raina's content.

Badshah's Hilarious Dig Under the Post

The Netflix teaser did not go unnoticed by rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. Born on November 19, 1984, Badshah, currently 41 years old, is known for his chart-topping Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi songs. In a comment that quickly went viral, Badshah took a light-hearted jab at the comedian and the streaming platform, writing, “Get a Good Editor."

Badshah's Reaction to ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

This isn't the first time Badshah has publicly interacted with Raina regarding India's Got Latent. During the peak of the Season 1 controversy in February 2025, Badshah had publicly voiced his support for Raina, famously shouting “Free Samay Raina” at a concert in Vadodara, Gujarat, a gesture that resonated strongly with fans and the comedy fraternity. ‘Apne Maata-Pita Ko Bithaye’: Sunil Pal REACTS to Samay Raina Returning With ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 (Watch Video).

His latest comment, however, appears to be a humorous take, perhaps reflecting on the past controversies related to the show's content and its subsequent editing or lack thereof. The exchange adds another layer of intrigue and excitement as fans eagerly await official details for India's Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).