Marvel's Kevin Feige to Voice a Thanos-Like Character in The Simpsons Special Episode

Still From The Simpsons Special Episode (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who launched the studio's money-minting franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to make his acting debut with an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The episode, titled Bart the Bad Guy, will see Feige voice the character of Chinnos, a parody of MCU's dreaded supervillain Thanos. Thanos was voiced by Josh Brolin in the MCU, including its two big blockbusters -- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Hank Azaria Won’t Voice Apu’s Character on The Simpsons Anymore.

Other guest stars for the episode include "Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo and actor Cobie Smulders, who plays Mariah Hill in the MCU. Smulders' husband Taran Killam and Youtuber Tal Fishman will also guest star. According to Variety, "Bart the Bad Guy" will follow Bart who accidentally sees a new instalment of the popular "Vindicator" superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he's now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. The Simpsons Not Ending after Season 32, Confirms Writer Al Jean

And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: "Spoiler-Boy." Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by Russo Brothers), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise. The episode will air on Sunday on Fox.