Streaming platforms are rolling out a packed slate of new movies and series this week, led by highly anticipated titles such as Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, The Night Manager Season 2, Beast Games Season 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar are offering a diverse mix of action, thrillers, romance and reality entertainment between January 7 and January 13. Here’s a complete breakdown of what’s arriving on OTT platforms this week. OTT Releases This Week: ‘Stranger Things Season 5’ Vol 2, ‘Amadeus’, ‘Naagin 7’ and More To Stream on Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5.

'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' (Netflix | January 9) – Watch Video:

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as the fierce Aghori warrior Akhanda in the sequel to the blockbuster action drama. This time, the story unfolds around a global biowarfare threat targeting India’s spiritual core during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The film blends large-scale action with spiritual themes and high-stakes conflict.

'De De Pyaar De 2' (Netflix | January 9) – Watch Video:

The romantic comedy sequel flips the dynamic of the original film. Ashish (Ajay Devgn) now faces Ayesha’s (Rakul Preet Singh) family, leading to humorous culture and age clashes. The comedy escalates when Ashish realizes he is older than his prospective father-in-law, played by R. Madhavan.

'People We Meet on Vacation' (Netflix | January 9) – Watch Video:

Based on Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, the film follows best friends Poppy and Alex as they reunite for one final vacation in Palm Springs to repair their strained relationship. The trip forces them to confront unresolved feelings and a past mistake that changed everything.

'His & Hers' (Netflix | January 8) – Watch Video:

This dark thriller adapts Alice Feeney’s novel and stars Tessa Thompson as a reclusive news anchor and Jon Bernthal as a detective. Both become entangled in a murder case in their hometown, uncovering conflicting versions of the truth as hidden secrets emerge.

'The Boyfriend Season 2' (Netflix | January 13) – Watch Video:

The Japanese dating reality series returns with a new group of men living together in a shared beach house while running a coffee truck. The season continues its gentle exploration of companionship, emotional vulnerability and modern relationships.

'The Night Manager Season 2' (Amazon Prime Video | January 11) – Watch Video:

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine, who is pulled back into the dangerous world of espionage years after confronting arms dealer Richard Roper. Pine must infiltrate a new global weapons network while confronting unresolved threats from his past.

'Beast Games Season 2' (Amazon Prime Video | January 7) – Watch Video:

MrBeast returns with a high-stakes competition themed around “Strong vs. Smart.” Two hundred contestants split between physical strength and intellectual skill compete for a record USD 5 million prize through extreme physical challenges and complex mental games.

'Balti' (Amazon Prime Video | January 9) – Watch Video:

Starring Shane Nigam and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, this bilingual thriller is set in a border town between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The story follows four young Kabaddi players whose lives spiral into danger after getting entangled with local criminals.

'Weapons' (JioHotstar | January 8) – Watch Video:

From the director of Barbarian, this interconnected horror thriller revolves around the mysterious disappearance of students in a small town. The narrative blends psychological tension, cosmic horror and layered storytelling.

'The Pitt Season 2' (JioHotstar | January 9) – Watch Video:

Set ten months after the first season, the medical drama follows Dr. Michael Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) and his trauma team during an intense Fourth of July weekend. The hospital faces overwhelming emergencies alongside internal conflicts and personal challenges.

