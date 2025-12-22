The final week of December is packed with exciting OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From long-awaited finales to fresh films and new seasons, viewers are in for a binge-worthy treat. Here’s a detailed look at what’s releasing this week. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4′, ’Four More Shots Please Season 4′, ’Mrs Deshpande’, ‘Emily in Paris Season 5’ and More To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 (December 26) – Watch Video

The much-awaited fifth and final season of Stranger Things continues with Volume 2. The season is split into three parts, with the final episodes set to conclude the iconic Netflix sci-fi saga. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, the series promises high-stakes drama and emotional closure.

Amadeus (December 22) – Watch Video

This five-episode historical drama reimagines the legendary rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) featuring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany, the series blends ambition, jealousy and artistic brilliance against an 18th-century European backdrop.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (December 26) – Watch Video

A romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles and explores intense emotions, love and obsession. Watch on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium).

Naagin 7 (December 27) – Watch Video

The seventh instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise introduces a new Naagin, divine powers and a mythological battle set during the Kumbh Mela. Packed with fantasy, drama and mystery, the season promises a grand spectacle. Watch on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium).

Nobody 2 (December 22) – Watch Video

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in this action-packed sequel. What begins as a family vacation soon turns into a violent showdown with a criminal syndicate, delivering adrenaline-fuelled entertainment. Watch on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium).

Revolver Rita (December 26) – Watch Video

Keerthy Suresh headlines this quirky Tamil dark comedy thriller where a simple life spirals into chaos after a gangster’s accidental death. The film blends crime, humour and suspense effortlessly. Watch on Netflix.

IDOL I (December 22) – Watch Video

A Korean legal mystery romance revolving around a star lawyer who secretly idolises a K-pop star accused of murder. The series blends courtroom drama with emotional storytelling. Watch on Netflix.

Goodbye June (December 24) – Watch Video

Directed by Kate Winslet, this emotional Christmas-set family drama explores grief, reconciliation and love as siblings reunite during their mother’s final days. Watch on Netflix.

