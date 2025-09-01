Actress Priya Marathe breathed her last on August 31 and sent a shockwave across the entertainment industry. Anurag Sharma, the actress’ co-star from her hit television show Pavitra Rishta, took to his social media account in sharing a still from their show and expressed his grief and shock. Priya Marathe Dies at 38: Marathi Actress Known for ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Passes Away at Her Residence in Mumbai’s Mira Road After Battle With Cancer.

He wrote, “This is so unbelievable Heartbreaking news we got today. I have lost a truly beautiful person, brilliant artist and a friend. "Thousands of memories spent with you are shuffling through my mind right now, but my hands are shivering. "Memories of working together will always be cherished. It was an honor to have shared the screen with Priya Marathe. She was a warm and generous soul whose laughter will never be forgotten. Rest in peace" Mere dost Priya Marathe Rest in peace Om Shanti #priyamarathe.”

View Anurag Sharma's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Sharma (@anuragkraag)

Priya and Anurag essayed the roles of husband and wife, Varsha and Satish in Pavitra Rishta. Her character was loved by the audience. The show also starred Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prarthana Behre, Usha Nadkarni, and Savita Prabhune in important roles.

Priya essayed the role of a strongly opinionated, blunt, and bold Varsha and was seen as Ankita Lokhande, aka Archana’s younger sister, in the show. Actress Prarthana Behre, who essayed the role of Priya's younger sister in Pavitra Rishta, was seen breaking down at Priya's funeral.

For the uninitiated, Priya was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago but with accurate treatment, she had recovered. Unfortunately, the deadly disease relapsed, causing Priya's death at the young age of 38. The actress is survived by her mother and husband, Shantanu Moghe, who also is a famous actor in the Marathi industry. Priya Marathe Dies at 38; Marathi Actress Known for 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe', Succumbs to Cancer.

Priya's co-star and Marathi star Subodh Bhave took to his social media account in revealing how her cancer relapsed while she was shooting with him in the Marathi show, Tu Bhetshil Navyane. He also mentioned how strong Priya was and spoke of her determination and talent.

